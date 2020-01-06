Geralt Voice Actor From Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Loves the Netflix Adaptation

The Witcher Netflix series have been out in the wild for quite some time now and it seems everyone has seen it including the voice actor of the critically acclaimed video game franchise, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Voice actor Doug Cockle, took to Twitter to express his love for the Witcher Netflix series. As he states in the tweet down below, the main characters and talented cast made the world lovingly realised. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is massive game filled with a ton of dialogue from Cockle, but it is hard to not see the embodiment of Geralt of Rivia in Henry Cavill.

Check out the official tweet from Geralt voice actor Doug Cockle down below:

Ok…finally saw all 8 episodes of @witchernetflix! I LOVE IT. The time jumps are challenging, but it all comes together in the end. The main characters are wonderfully played by a talented cast and the world is lovingly realised. Bring on series 2! #witchernetflix #Witcher — Doug Cockle 🐺⚔️🧸 (@DCockle) January 4, 2020

In related news, according to our review roundup from Metacritic, the show seems to have a mixed reaction. Some critics love it, while others find it extremely boring. But the biggest question is if the fans of the Witcher franchise like it? I would say they do. Since its debut on December 20th, the gaming community has been flooded with positive reviews all over Twitter for The Witcher series.

Not only do they praise the shows epic story and their character developments, but it seems that the fans are loving Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. I managed to watch a couple of episodes and so far I’m loving it! The cast is amazing, the show is in high quality form, and I can’t wait to see more! But enough of my opinions on the show, let’s check out what critics are saying. Make sure to check out the full review roundup for The Witcher Netflix series right here!

