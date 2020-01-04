New Resident Evil 2 Mod Brings Ellie from The Last of Us to the Game

Gaming Mods have grown increasingly popular over the past years and have introduced players to a whole new world of creativity including adding characters into different games, fixing certain aspects of games, and so much more.

Modding characters into other games are all the craze lately, and the latest one finds Last of Us character and survivor, Ellie in Resident Evil 2. Is that something you ever thought you’ll hear? I never knew I needed this duo until today. Check out Ellie in action fighting off zombies down below.

Thanks, to Youtuber Darkness Valtier, players are given the chance to experience this epic crossover. There’s something about Ellie in the world of Resident Evil 2 that works very well. Mods for Resident Evil 2 have been quite the treat as not too long ago, a modder added the popular DMX song, “X Gon Give It to Ya” to the game every time Mr. X chased after you. It’s quite hilarious.

Resident Evil 2 Remake released to high praise, claiming the world of Resident Evil never looked better. The game was nominated for Game of the Year, alongside nominations for a variety of other awards. The good news is Resident Evil 3 will be receiving the same remake treatment and is on the horizon releasing in April 2020.

What are your thoughts on this? Be sure to let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for more of the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Youtube User Darknes Valtier