Google Announces Two New Free Games for Stadia Pro January 2020, Includes Rise of the Tomb Raider and Thumper

Google has taken to their blog to announced their free games of the month for Google Stadia for January 2020.

There will be two games coming to the Pro Stadia membership program and those two games are Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Thumper. Both these games are great new additions to the Stadia Pro family and will serve two different genres quite nicely.

Similar to PlayStation and Xbox’s premium memberships — PS Plus and Games With Gold — users of the Pro Stadia program will be given two free games each month. Users have until the end of the month to add them to their library for free. Once the month ends, the games go away and you miss your shot at adding a free game to your library. Users will have until 9 AM PT on December 31, 2019 to download the free games of this month — Destiny 2: Complete Edition and Farming Simulator 2019.

Check out the official statement from Google down below:

New games on Stadia Pro

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration comes to Stadia Pro on January 1. Lara Croft’s second modern-day adventure is even deeper and more thrilling than her first as she races against insidious forces on a quest to uncover the secrets of everlasting life. Also headed to Stadia Pro is Thumper, the rhythm game of beautiful destruction. Guide your space beetle at terrifying speeds across gorgeous, threatening vistas as you shake and break your way through enemies while racing to the ever-present beat. Both Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Thumper will be ready to claim on Stadia Pro on January 1.

Google Stadia has been off to an already rocky start. Reviews for the newly launch console are calling the platform unfinished, leaving plenty of desired features missing.

However, even though it seems that most critics are having a problem with the console so far, a lot of them are very impressed with the technology at hand. The fact that the stream is as good as it is and how quickly players can jump into their chosen game, is pretty impressive. But does this warrant a free pass? Check out our full review roundup on the Google Stadia right here!

