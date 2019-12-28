Latest Death Stranding Short Trailer Focuses on the Sam Porter’s Hardwork

Sony as released yet another short trailer for their critically acclaimed title, Death Stranding, however, this time around it is focuses on the player’s hardwork mentality if they wish to succeed while playing the game.

As I mentioned in other Death Stranding short trailers, these seem to focus on a specific issue and detail it for the viewer. Death Stranding is a brutal harsh world and players will need to put in hardwork if they wish to succeed. From BTs to mules, the game is filled with hardships, and this trailer trailer showcases some of them in action.

Check out the new hardwork short trailer for Death Stranding down below:

In related news, Sony has released a couple of other short trailers for their critically acclaimed title, Death Stranding. The other two trailers however, focus on other parts of the game.

The latest trailer for Death Stranding is focused around the game’s thriller moments. If you haven’t gotten around to checking out the latest game from Kojima, let me tell you that the game is filled with some tense moments and true horror excitement.

From the BTs, Mads Mikkelsen, and the empty world of Death stranding, players will definitely be on edge sometimes and the latest trailer showcases some of the biggest thrills of the titular game! Check out the Death Stranding thriller trailer here!

However, if you want to learn more about the equipment system and the new unlock able items players will use throughout the game, click here!

It is the pivotal piece of the game, you need to deliver items to progress the story and plot. But if you don’t care for your cargo, the mission will fail and players will have to start over.

Death Stranding is now available for the PS4. How are you liking the game so far? Enjoying Kojima’s latest title? Let us know in the comments below!

