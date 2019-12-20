Monster Hunter: World Holiday Festivities Adds Snowman Feature, New Items, and More

Yuri Araujo Manager of Social Media & Community at Capcom U.S.A. took to the PlayStation Blog to talk about the exciting new items, and Holiday Festivities that are coming to Monster Hunter World this winter!

Fans of the critically acclaimed game will find some fun out of this new Holiday update as it brings a slew of new items and a fun new snowball/ snowman feature to the game. Monster Hunter: World is known for its seriousness, but thanks to the new Holiday update, the relaxed fun of playing in the snow and with your friends helps bring the stress level down a notch.

Players who log into and partake in the Holiday Joy festivities, will receive a Snowman. Take this item to any hunting locale and “build” a fully-fledged snowman complete with a face, hat, some holiday lights and even a scarf! You and your friends then will have some real fun as a snowball fight will break out!

During both Winter Star Fest and Holiday Joy Fest, you’ll get to hunt for some pretty neat exclusive seasonal rewards. The big star of the show is a new Snowman item, only available for Iceborne players. We’ve taken our brand-new snow rendering technology — developed specifically to display the dangerous expanse of the Hoarfrost Reach — and decided to use it… for fun! Here’s how it works: as you log into and partake in the Holiday Joy festivities, you’ll get a Snowman. Take this item to any hunting locale and “build” a fully-fledged snowman complete with a face, hat, some holiday lights and even a scarf! Now the real fun begins when you and other players in the quest go up to the snowman to gather some snow and… well, I think you know what to do from there.

This is a ton of great Holiday fun for those who are looking to jump back into the epic RPG or those who are just looking to blow off some steam. In addition, Capcom has also noted that some new items will be coming to the game as well, check them out down below:

Mad Scavenger Pickaxe (Long Sword)

Duffel Penguin Mask (Headgear)

Sealed Dragon Cloth (Headgear)

Buff Body (Armor Set)

With Monster Hunter World: Iceborne being available on PS4 and Xbox One for quite some time, we here at Gameranx have plenty of guides on the massive expansion. If you’re waiting for the PC release or just hopping back onto the game on console, our guides will ensure you quick efficiency with any problem you might run into. Check out some of our guides for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne right here!

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is now available to purchase on PS4 and Xbox One. The game will be available to purchase on Steam January 9, 2020. Are you excited? We sure are! And again, Happy Holidays!

Source: PS Blog