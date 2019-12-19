Overcooked 2 Winter Wonderland Out Now, Check Out Festive Launch Trailer Here

Overcooked 2 is the latest game to release a winter update and to celebrate the occasion developer Team17 has released a fun, festive launch trailer.

Check it out down below.

Overcooked 2 Winter Wonderland DLC is a seasonal update that includes brand new “seasonally dressed kitchens inspired by Campfire Cook-Off, Night of the Hangry Horde and Carnival of Chaos.” The Winter Wonderland update is completely free of charge and is available across all platforms, so be sure to hop on your game and join in on the madness before the event concludes.

Overcooked 2 is the perfect couch co-op experience. You and three other buddies can team up and work together in the fast-paced food industry, as it is your job to cook and deliver meals in a timely manner. It sounds a bit stressful.

In related news, it was announced that Overcooked 2, alongside a handful of other titles, will be making its debut on PlayStation Now. This is a great opportunity for players who are unfamiliar with this title to have the opportunity to check out one of the most fun, couch co-op games.

Source: Team 17 Youtube