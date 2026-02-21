High On Life 2: How To Unlock A Secret Escape Room Ending

There’s no escape in High On Life 2. We’ve discovered one of the weirdest secret endings in video games — and unlocking it is surprisingly simple. You’ll need to visit a specific location in the open world, then progress the story until the end. It can be done at any point before the big final mission. We’ll write up a spoiler free guide first to tell you what to do, then have a spoiler section to explain everything that happens in the ending. Things are going to get weird. Even weirder than normal in High On Life 2.

Secret Escape Room Ending | No-Spoilers Guide

To get the secret escape room ending, you’ll need to complete the Pinkstock assassination mission on the Pinkline. You’ll access Pinkstock Harbor and collect the Travis weapon. Travis has a secondary ability that can raise platforms. You’ll need it to reach the optional area.

Once you have access to Pinkstock Harbor and have Travis, you can unlock the secret ending path.

Go to Pinkstock Harbor and check to the right of the train station (or left when facing the station) to reach a small mall area with a counter. It’s a two-story interior with blue walls. In the corner there’s a broken lift. Use Travis to raise the lift and climb up to the upper floor.

Up above, you'll reach Twilly's No Escape! attraction. Go inside and talk to the man at the counter.

attraction. Go inside and talk to the man at the counter. Agree to test the escape rooms by talking to Twilly.

Once you begin the Escape Room side-quest, you’ll be locked in. You’re also locked into the secret ending at this point — at the end of this side-quest, you may need to agree to be contacted for future updates. Make sure you agree just to be safe, otherwise you’re now locked in.

How To Trigger The Ending : The unlock the ending, go to Twilly’s No Escape attraction in Pinkstock Harbor and complete the escape room.

Progress to the end of the game. At the very end of the game, after the last boss, you'll get a chance to talk to all the characters. Leave the area and interact with a strange item to initiate the secret ending.

We’re trying to stay vague, but if you want a more elaborate explanation, check the spoiler-filled section below.

What Happens In The Secret Ending? | Spoilers Ahead!

Complete Twilly’s No Escape in Pinkstock Harbor to initiate a series of Escape Rooms — each one involves an ankh item. Finding the ankh and using it will help you escape. Each level of the puzzle is extremely simple. Interact with everything in the room and you’re basically guaranteed to escape.

After the first Escape Room, things get weird. The escape room attraction is an escape room itself — you can’t leave until you solve all three escape rooms, then you discover that Twilly has made all of this for you in a strange star-like room in space. Twilly may have god-like powers, and the only escape is to give him a review.

This very silly escape room side-quest has bigger ramifications. After completing it, progress to the end of the game. After encountering the CEO of Rhea Pharma and defeating him, all the characters will gather for a meeting at Space Rainforest Cafe. When you’re ready to leave, exit by interacting with two characters blocking the exit.

On the floor, right outside the circle where you talk to everyone, there’s a glowing ankh on the floor. Interact with it and the entire restaurant will appear like a small room with painted walls and props. Leaving this room leads to another small room painted up to look like your arcade hub. All your allies are just cardboard cut-outs, and everything is fake. Twilly speaks, saying he created everything for you. This entire adventure. It’s all just one big escape room.

After that, you wake up on the couch in the arcade base. Even though Gene says you were dreaming, Suit-O says he had the exact same dream — even though he’s incapable of dreaming. It’s one of the weirdest, most elaborate joke-endings in a video game. You don’t want to miss this bizarre Easter egg.