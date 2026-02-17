High On Life 2: How To Get The B.A.L.L Gun | All Ball Guy Locations

The Ball Gun is a special unlockable weapon you can only get by finding all three hidden Ball Guys in High On Life 2. This is easily one of the weirdest weapons available in the game, and one of the best — it’s a launcher that fires pinballs that bounce around the arena wildly, defeating everything in the area. The secondary fire deploys bumpers that make your balls even stronger. It’s a completely insane weapon, and it’s only available if you find those hidden Ball Guys. Trust us, you’ll need to reach the end of the game to get them all.

Before going on the quest for the Ball Gun, you’ll need to unlock Bowie. You’ll also need to access the Zoo hub and begin the Taxi Driver side-quest. This is one of the trickiest quests in the game, and getting all three Ball Guys is almost impossible if you don’t know where to look. Trust us, skip the search and learn where to get all three ball guys in the full guide below.

What Is The B.A.L.L Gun?

The Ball Gun is located in your arcade base, on a table to the left of the TV (facing the TV) — there’s a small cage here and the empty gun. Interacting with it reveals that you need to find three missing “Ball Guys“. By finding all three, you’ll unlock the Ball Gun.

What Does The Ball Gun Do?: The Ball Gun is a handgun that fires three bouncing little ball guys that deal damage. These balls bounce off enemies and deal more damage the more they’re bounced around. The secondary fire drops three bumpers that make your balls bounce even more. You only have access to three balls total, so you’ll need to wait for the ball guys to return to you before you find fire more.

The Ball Gun is one of the most powerful weapons in the game. It’s also extremely weird and not necessary at all for completing the game. It’s a totally optional weapon, and one of the strangest in any video game. If you’re curious how to get it, here’s how to get all three Ball Guys.

Ball Guy #1 | Location Guide

The first Ball Guy is found on the Harbor map. Go to the shopping area in the center-south of the map to find a dance club called Liquid Nights. Use Bowie’s secondary to target the purple glowing markers in the area, lowing the shield and giving you access to the dance club.

At the back of the club, you’ll find an alien at the DJ booth. He’s behind the dance floor — talk to DJ Globo and he’ll challenge you to a dance-off.

The dance mini game will begin. Press the buttons on the screen and earn enough points to win the challenge. You don’t need to be perfect. Try to press the buttons as close as possible to the line on top.

Complete this minigame and you’ll earn the first Ball Guy. You can take him from the small cage on the booth.

Ball Guy #2 | Location Guide

The second Ball Guy requires starting the Taxi Driving side-quest. Find the broken-down taxi in the main city hub of Circuit Arcadia. Look for the smoking wreck to the right (when facing) of the map kiosk, opposite the mall.

The Taxi Driver will challenge you to begin transporting customers. While skateboarding, customers will call for your help and an icon will appear. Talk and you’ll get a time limit to reach the marker on the map.

Complete 10 random taxi deliveries, then return to the taxi driver. He’ll offer one final challenge to take him to Rhea Pharma square. Take him under the time limit to complete the quest.

Completing this quest will earn you the second Ball Guy. There are more taxi drive minigames in the open world, but you’ll only get a Ball Guy from the Circuit Arcadia map taxi minigame.

PSA: In our playthrough, some of the taxi customers were bugged. If they’re bugged or freeze your game, reload the area, leave and come back. Leaving the map seems to fix them — reloading the map doesn’t work, you need to physically leave the map and then return later. You can also randomly generate new locations after reloading.

Ball Guy #3 | Location Guide

The final Ball Guy is available after unlocking the fishing minigame. To do this, talk to the fisherman beneath the Pinkbellies Bar in Pinkstock Harbor. Talk to the fisherman on the pier beneath the bar. He’s sitting in a chair near a sunken ship.

Use Travis to lift the boat out of the water, and you’ll earn the fishing line. This minigame tool allows you to fish in marked fishing spots all over the map.

Next, travel to the Zoo map and travel to the far south area with purple plants. At the far south of this area, there’s a pond along the edge full of fish.

You'll know you're in the right spot when Suit-O mentions something about special readings in the area. Start fishing here.

Fish until you get a hard-to-get catch. If you manage to catch this rare “fish” you’ll earn a Ball Guy. It looks like the other fish with a glowing aura, except harder to catch. If you miss, another will eventually spawn. You can continue to fish without exiting and try again.

After you get all three Ball Guys, return to the arcade hub and collect the gun. You’ll permanently unlock this weapon. It doesn’t have any upgrades, and it’s extremely weird, but it’s a fun bonus that’s worth all this work — if you really love completing your arsenal of big guns.