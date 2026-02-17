Reanimal: How To Get The Secret Ending | 5 Coffin Locations

There’s a secret ending in Reanimal that’s only available if you find five hidden coffin collectibles. By finding them all and triggering the normal ending in a single playthrough, you’ll activate the bonus post-credits ending sequence. We don’t fully understand what this ending means, so you’ll have to check it out for yourself. It’s a weird one, but worth getting.

Getting all five coffins unlocks the Reunited Friends achievement / trophy, and it has to be done on a single playthrough. While there is a chapter select after beating the game, you’ll need to get these in a single, unbroken run. Other collectibles like masks can be earned in any order. Here’s where to find them all. Some of these are extremely tricky.

Coffin Locations | Secret Ending Guide

To trigger the secret ending, you’ll need to find five coffins throughout the game. Each coffin is located in a hidden chamber. They must be opened in the same run. Reach the end of the game, then skip the credits to earn the achievement / trophy and watch the ending.

Coffin #1: Located in Chapter 1: Dead On The Water.

After crossing the train track bridge with the handcart, you’ll enter a grassy field that leads to a dark tunnel. Get off the cart or backtrack to the field, then go right to find a train car. Enter through the door and walk through the train car to reach the back. This leads to a small hidden area with the first coffin.

Coffin #2: Located in Chapter 3: After The Flood.

In the section with the boat, you’ll acquire harpoons that can be used to activate sea mines and destroy them. From the beach where you get the harpoons. Facing the hotel, go down the street to the right. There’s a path blocked by more mines here. Destroy the mines, then land on the sunken road. There’s a glowing door at the back of the alley. That leads to the secret room with a coffin.

Coffin #3: Located in Chapter 3: After The Flood.

Progress through the hotel to reach the large water area with the sea monster and cannon. Circle around the cannon bunker and stick near the shore to locate a hidden cave in this area that leads to the third coffin. A bloated body will appear and attack in this cave, so be prepared. This coffin can also be acquired after the Orphanage chapter when you return to this area.

Coffin #4: Located in Chapter 4: No Shelter.

Continue into the Orphanage until you reach the room with the rope and a large hole in the floor. Here, you’ll normally raise up the rope to rescue your friend — before using the pulley to raise the rope, check the door in the front-left corner of this room. There’s an optional door you can open that leads to this coffin.

Coffin #5: Located in Chapter 7: The Spoils.

Much later in the game, you’ll reach an underground war hospital filled with wounded soldiers. You’ll need to creep through a room with soldiers that crawl after you, setting off grenades and blowing themselves up. In the very next hallway, more soldiers in beds will trigger grenades. Run away to avoid the explosions, then backtrack to the corner of the hallway where you turned right. There’s a hole blown in the wall that leads to a giant sealed hatch. Turn the hatch with both characters to open it, then climb down to get the final coffin.

How To Trigger The Ending

The secret ending is the “Friends Reunited” ending. Continue the game (on the same save file, don’t start a new game or skip ahead) and complete Chapter 9: All-Consuming Past. After reaching the normal ending, the credits will roll. Wait for the credits to end or skip the credits to witness the bonus secret ending. You’ll also unlock the achievement / trophy related to the ending at this point.

What happens in the ending? If you don’t care about spoilers, here’s a brief synopsis.

If you don’t care about spoilers, here’s a brief synopsis. After being consumed by the lamb, you’ll explore deeper inside the creature until you encounter a barn. Inside the barn, you’ll find dead rabbits in some sort of ritual. Red light glows outside the barn, and the girl is dragged away by the four friends. She appears at the bottom of the well — replacing the lamb.

In the secret ending, we return to the bottom of the well. The girl is surrounded by ghostly figures that wear animal masks, similar to her mask. The ghostly figures resemble the black shadows that appear in the coffins that you’ve been searching for.

What does it all mean? We have no idea. It’s all very cryptic, and we have our own theories, but it’s more fun to discover the truth for yourself. This is one story that’s fully open to interpretation. We know that the ritual is related to imagery seen in the cinema — a lamb’s throat is cut, five dead rabbits are placed in a circle, hands are cut and fox with broken legs tries to walk.

The lamb that comes back to life at the end of the story — a literal sacrificial lamb — grows more human-like and monstrous the more it consumes the friends. Did the friends revive the girl? Did the friends kill the girl themselves? Is something much darker going on? The black water that rises up from the well, is that what’s causing all the horror in the world or is this just what the world is like? There are no clear-cut answers in a game with so little dialogue. Characters barely speak in Reanimal and there are no text logs to give context to any of the imagery we’re seeing. We’re excited to see what else the developers at Tarsier have to share in the Season Pass coming out in the future. We need to know more about this horrific world.