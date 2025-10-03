Ghost of Yotei: Reliquary of Resilience, Courage & Strength Puzzles Guide

The Japan of Ghost of Yotei is packed with strange activities, and some of the trickiest are the Reliquaries. These sealed stone containers have riddles written on the exterior, and fox-shaped statues surrounding them. To claim the rewards inside, you’ll have to solve the puzzle. Some of these puzzles are surprisingly difficult, so we’ve put together solutions for the first three Reliquaries you’ll find.

Reliquary of Resilience | Solution Guide

This puzzle is located at the top of a cliff. Climb up and you’ll find the stone reliquary surrounded by four small statues. Each statue can be turned to face different directions. To solve the puzzle and earn a reward, turn the statues to face a correct location.

Clue: Within the caverns of Mount Yotei, a lost boy surrendered to a tired sleep | The wolves stood guard | Looking toward the mountain

Solution: Turn all the fox statues inward to face the stone with the clue. Turning one fox will turn the next in line. To turn them all correctly, turn one fox one time, then move counterclockwise to the previous statue that didn’t turn. Keep turning each statue one time counterclockwise, and they’ll eventually face inward and solve the puzzle.

Reward: Upgrades your Charm.

Reliquary of Courage | Solution Guide

The Reliquary of Courage is the likely the first Reliquary you’ll find in the Yotei Grasslands region of the map. It is found in a bamboo field with four statues on the far ends of the area. Follow the paths from the central stone to reach all four smaller statues.

Clue: A boy was lost and alone | But wolves came from every corner to guide him | Their eyes gazing at the true Mount Yotei

Solution: Go to each of the four fox statues and turn them to face Mount Yotei. It is the giant volcano-shaped mountain to the west. When the fox statues all face the west toward Mt. Yotei, the puzzle solution cutscene will trigger.

Reward: Charm of Mount Yotei – Reduce all damage taken by a small amount.

Reliquary of Strength | Solution Guide

The Reliquary of Strength is north of the starting area at the Ishikari Plain. It’s located next to an area called Ishikari Fork on the map. The puzzle is setup similarly to Reliquary of Resilience where there are four small fox statues directly around the stone in the center.

Clue: This puzzle is trickier than the others so far. Interacting with one statue will turn another multiple times. To solve it, follow these steps exactly.

Solution: There are four statues with masks on one side. The masks must face outward, and the foxes must face inward. Moving the statue will cause others to turn. While facing the reliquary, count the four statues in order — back-left is 1, back-right is 2, front-left is 3 and front-right is 4.

1 – – – 2 – – X – – 3 – – – 4

Once you have the fox statues numbered, follow these steps exactly to solve the puzzle.

Turn 3 one time.

Turn 1 two times.

Turn 3 one time.

Turn 4 two times.

For following these steps exactly, you’ll solve the puzzle and unlock a reward.

Reward: Yotei’s Shelter Hat