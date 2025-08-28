Ghost of Yotei Latest Gameplay Footage Highlights Firearms

There’s quite a bit of hype surrounding Ghost of Yotei. For fans who thoroughly enjoyed Ghost of Tsushima, this new installment might have instantly been on your radar. However, if you were hesitant and wanted to see more gameplay, this latest video might be sufficient. It’s a new gameplay footage drop that focuses on the firearm combat you’ll get to experience if you happen to pick up a copy.

That’s right, we’re not just dealing with samurai swords and other melee-focused weapons. Instead, this game will also have a few more primitive firearms you can use. Don’t go in expecting anything too advanced. However, the mixture of these weapons might really help our protagonist take out some enemies at a greater distance.

Ghost of Yotei Firearm Gameplay

The latest video just dropped on the official PlayStation YouTube channel. It gives players a glimpse into some of the firearm combat they can expect. That includes quickly reloading your gun, aiming down its sights, and blasting away at your target. There appears to be a process for preparing a shot and connecting with your target.

Of course, between those shots, you can still whip out your swords and slice away if the situation calls for a quick melee attack. It’s a small snippet of gameplay, but if you were itching to find more Ghost of Yotei content, then this is coming just in time. At least it’s another snippet of marketing materials to help us keep going as we wait for the release date to arrive.

As a quick reminder, Ghost of Yotei is set hundreds of years after the events of Ghost of Tsushima. We’re getting a new protagonist, obviously, which you can read more about the developer’s decision on that front right here. Players step into the role of Atsu, a ronin seeking revenge. Years ago, a criminal group known as the Yotei Six invaded her home, slaughtered her family, and left her to die pinned against a burning ginkgo tree.

Having survived, Atsu trained and prepared for the day she would track each member down. As developers previously noted, this game is designed to prioritize quality over offering a larger game experience. If you haven’t marked your calendars yet, you can expect the game to release for the PlayStation 5 on October 2, 2025.