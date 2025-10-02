Baby Steps: How To Unlock Cassie’s Trophy | Achievement Guide

One of the silliest achievements in Baby Steps involves a very fast tortoise. At the start of the desert area of the map, before the fourth giant candle campsite, there’s a turtle that moves very fast on the sand. There’s an achievement tied to this turtle — if you manage to grab its hat, there’s an Easter egg dream waiting for you. The tricky part is getting that hat.

Baby Steps is the successor to Getting Over It With Bennet Foddy. In this insane walking simulator, you take control of each individual foot as you walk up an impossible mountain full of bizarre pitfalls and naked donkey men. It’s a grueling challenge that’s part mental torture, part exploration game, and there’s a whole lot to explore here. The secrets are the best part, and here’s how to get a secret dream sequence that’s one part funny, one part sad.

Cassie’s Trophy | Achievement Guide

The Trophy Hat is located in the starting desert biome area. The desert is past the third giant candle campsite, past the castle wall — climbing to the top of the mudslide leads to the sandy desert. This area is immediately recognizable due to the palm trees and large body of water covering the entire mountain.

The turtle quickly moves across the sand BEFORE crossing the water. The turtle is fast but not so fast you can’t chase it with regular footsteps. Practice your footstep technique and you can quickly cross the sands and grab the trophy from the turtle’s head — it’s just fast enough to be difficult to catch. It can be caught even if you trip and fall. It moves slow enough to chase down from long distances.

TIP: If you’re struggling to catch it, you can wait for it to circle back around. It always moves on the same path, so chase it somewhere and wait for it to come back around. You can grab the trophy hat when it passes you.

After getting the Trophy Hat, you’ll need to take it to a campfire. There’s one in the desert area, right across the water. Walk into the water and wade across, or swim, until you spot the campfire on the opposite beach. It’s literally right across from the water, so circling the mountain on the water, you’ll absolutely find it.

Resting at the campfire leads to a secret Atari Easter egg dream — you’ll enter a playable game where you’re going on a journey. All you need to do here is follow the path and move to the next screen. Keep going until you reach a church. At the church, touch the trophy to steal it. This is Cassie’s Trophy, and it’s yours now. Run the opposite direction with it until you wake up from the dream and unlock this very goofy achievement.