Best New Upcoming Stealth Games of 2026

Stealth in video games has become something that many games use in a certain capacity. But for these games coming out next year, you might want to use them more often than not.

#15 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Platform: PC XSX|S NS2

Before you say anything, yes, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is already out right now on Xbox and PlayStation. However, as was recently revealed via a DLC sneak peak, the Switch 2 version of the game will come out next year!

That’s a big win for Nintendo fans, because the title from Machine Games is actually pretty quality, and with it running on Nintendo’s new platform, that means you’ll be able to enjoy sneaking around with Dr. Jones and solving puzzles on the go!

We don’t have a release date for it yet, but it coming to the Switch 2 at all is exciting.

#14 Carnival Hunt

Platform: PC

If you’re looking for a multiple stealth challenge, then you might want to try out Carnival Hunt. In the game, you’ll take the roles of either a set of bunnies trying to survive, or one of the monsters trying to hunt them down!

Time is not on your side in multiple ways, as both sides need special wind-up items to keep moving forward. However, there is only a limited set of them!

Whether you’re controlling the monster on your own or you play the role of the bunnies in a group, you’ll need to be smart, stealthy, and mindful of your time to win.

#13 I AM RIPPER

Platform: PC

There’s a serial killer in the town you’re in, and multiple victims have already been found. You are the one tasked with solving their murders and figuring out the truth of what happened. However, your choices have consequences, and if you’re not careful, things will go horribly wrong.

You must work your way through the town, the crime scenes, and the people to try to learn the truth. What secrets does this place hold? Can you put together the pieces to this terrifying puzzle before it’s too late?

Be prepared for all that is to come, and hope that you are able to do things properly before the end comes.

#12 Black State

Platform: PC

You’ve been called in to do a job. No, you’ve been called in to do a mission of the utmost importance! Your agency has asked that you look for survivors of an event that is threatening reality itself. However, the details are vague, and the truth is far more chaotic than you were told.

In Black State, you’ll work your way through each new area and attempt to survive whatever comes out of it. You never know where the next portal door will take you, and each boss you face will test your skills to the limit.

Use your stealth, weapons, and tactics to overcome and survive!

#11 Animal Use Protocol

Platform: PC

I AM NOT AN ANIMAL!!!! …except, in this case, you actually are. ANIMAL USE PROTOCOL has you playing as lab animals. Specifically, you’re a chimp who is way smarter than it should be, and you decide to try to help break out all the other animals at the facility you’re in!

The problem? This place is evil, and there are plenty of things within it that are happy to catch you and kill you. One such entity is a “chimera” that is chasing you, and you only have so long to get out before it finds you.

Do what you must to survive, including hiding when you think you’re in danger.

#10 Thick as Thieves

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Thieves are meant to be masters of stealth, but they can use that stealth in various ways, and legendary creator Warren Spector wants to prove that with his upcoming title, Thick As Thieves.

In the game, you’ll get to become a thief, and then work your way through a massive and unique city where anything can be robbed…if you’re clever enough to pull it off. Plus, there are numerous methods for you to take your thieving skills to the max, including impressive gadgets and even magic!

Just one problem: you’re not the only thief in the city! Always be aware of your surroundings, as you never know what might pop up on the job!

#9 Mudang Two Hearts

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

What is truth? That might seem like an odd thing to ask for a shooter/stealth title like MUDANG: Two Hearts, but it’s precisely the question you’ll ask as you barrel through the game’s story. You realize that just about everything about you is fake. That someone has been pulling your strings from the literal beginning, and that even your thoughts aren’t your own sometimes.

Now, in a desperate search for answers, you’ll work your way through a dangerous world where you’ll have to think carefully and plot out each move to get through enemies and onto the next mission. Stealth your way through, or fight everything you see to let your rage out!

Prove that this is YOUR life to life.

#8 DarkSwarm

Platform: PC

Have you ever noticed that there are plenty of sci-fi stories about people being sent to alien worlds that are filled with threats, and they’re expected to just “kill everything in sight” and maybe get some loot in the process? Yeah, that happens in video games quite a bit, and DarkSwarm is the latest example of that!

The co-op horror title puts you and three others on planets that are filled with alien menaces that outnumber you by quite a bit. Thus, you’ll need to use your skills, weapons, and tactics in the best way possible to survive the dangers ahead!

Can you make it out alive? Or, can at least SOME of you make it out alive?

#7 Aphelion

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Earth is dying, and humanity needs to find a new home to reside on. In their darkest hour, they discover Persphone, a planet that could contain life and sustain humanity going forward. Two astronauts are sent there to learn more and figure out if more people should be brought in.

However, upon arrival, the craft crashes, scattering the two astronauts across the planet! Now, they must find a way back to one another while completing their mission!

Oh, and did we mention there definitely are “other lifeforms” on this icy place? So, you’ll need to be careful where you go so you can make it back to Earth in one piece.

#6 The War of the Worlds: Siberia

Platform: PC

The War of the Worlds: Siberia takes an interesting stab at the iconic story and places it in an all-new location. Here, the game isn’t set in the modern day, but 1896, in Russia. You’ll play a young man who at first tries to fight back against the invaders that are coming after his people, and then must learn the hard way that survival is the only true way to get through this apocalypse.

Not every enemy he’ll face is alien, and thus, he must fight, flee, and hide when possible to make it to safer areas…if there is anywhere safe left in this world…

#5 SCP: Distorted Spacetime

Platform: PC

When you work for the SCP Corporation, you’re begging for things to go wrong. In SCP: Distorted Spacetime, you’ll see this firsthand from many different perspectives, as you’ll go into one of their facilities, choose the job you want to have, and then see where things take you.

Sometimes, you’ll do basic tasks; other times, you’ll need to fight or flee from the SCPs that are out there. Each job has you doing different things, and you’ll have to adapt with force, stealth, or whatever else is available to make it through each task.

Do you think you have what it takes to last?

#4 Directive 8020

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

Space is already a scary place, and then, when you add in the fact that there might be aliens among you trying to kill you, things get a whole lot spookier.

In Directive 8020, you are part of a small crew who are on a desperate mission to save the planet, but when your ship crash-lands on the planet you were aiming for, you soon find yourself questioning who is real, and who is an alien threat that’s trying to destroy you.

Nothing is certain, and you must do what you can to get home and save what’s left of your team. But can they be saved? Can you be trusted yourself?

#3 Jurassic Park: Survival

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S

So, you wanted to work for the dinosaur park because you thought it would be “so cool” and that nothing could “possibly go wrong” because the people here are “experts at what they do!” Yeah, how’s that working out for you?

In Jurassic Park: Survival, you’ll go back to the original movie and play an employee of the park who survived the first film’s events, but accidentally got left behind. Oops. Now, you must survive the island and get off it in one piece.

Stealth is your greatest ally, as going up against the dinosaurs will end in your death! Can you make it off the island? One way to find out…

#2 Ghost of Yotei: Legends

Platform: PS5

Admittedly, we still have some information needs for Ghost of Yotei: Legends; however, what we do know is that this free DLC content will be focused on co-op play versus a full-on new narrative like the main game has. A key thing that will happen here is that you and your allies will be Samurai taking on supernatural threats in Japan!

Yes, you’ll be going against demons of all kinds, and that means that stealth may be the best way to take them on so you can get the drop on them before they realize you’re nearby.

If you own the main game, you’ll get this DLC for free! So, enjoy!

#1 007 First Light

Platform: PC PS5 XSX|S Switch 2 PS4 Xbox One Switch

Before he was known as “Bond, James Bond,” he was a young agent looking to prove himself to the crown. 007 First Light takes place before Bond became 007, and he’ll be on a mission that could change the fate of the world as he knows it.

While cunning and great gunplay are vital for agents like himself, Bond will also need to use stealth and tactics to get to where he needs to go and get the information required to save the day. What will unfold in his first true mission? You’ll have to play the game and find out.

Try not to be too shaken, or stirred, by things, okay?