The Tsuchinoko is a snake that is prominent in Japanese folklore, but when it comes to Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, this is no myth. Players can find this strange cryptid and doing so comes with several rewards, like an Achievement and even some powerful items for those who go the extra mile and keep it with them throughout their journey. Finding this snake can be very challenging, so any players who want to skip the process of just scanning the jungle floor for a serpent that’s a bit fatter than all the other ones, allow me to share a useful tip on how to catch this creature. This guide will show players how to capture the Tsuchinoko in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Capture the Tsuchinoko in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The Tsuchinoko can’t be seen with Thermal Goggles or Motion Sensors, so trying to find this elusive snake is hard. Luckily, there is a very easy way to catch the animal without having to actually find it. You can capture the Tsuchinoko in the Graniny Gorki South jungle, the same area where you fight The Fear boss fight. Go to the southern part of the area and climb up to the path that leads into the Ponizovje Warehouse area. Put down all of your Mousetraps right on the cliff that leads into the jungle. Walk into the Ponizovje Warehouse, walk back out into Graniny Gorki South, and then save your game.

Your Mousetraps should all have caught something. Walk into them to pick up the items inside. If none of them caught the Tsuchinoko, reload your save. This should change which animals are in the Mousetraps. Repeat this process until you get the Tsuchinoko. When you get this legendary snake, you will get the “Believe It or Not!” Achievement and Trophy.

You are allowed to eat the creature and it will give you excellent stamina recovery, but I suggest you hang onto it as a pet rather than food. If you keep the Tsuchinoko alive and in your inventory throughout the rest of the game, you will get the Tsuchinoko rank as your playthrough grade, as well as the Infinity Face Paint. Infinity acts similarly to Snake’s headband in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, granting you infinite ammo on all of your guns while the camo is equipped.

