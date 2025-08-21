Donkey Kong Bananza: All Banana Locations | Planet Core Layer SL1600

The final level of Donkey Kong Bananza is a gauntlet of challenges — and DK is blazing from one layer to the next. For that reason, we’re combining all the layers into one guide. We’re showing you where to find the bananas in SL1600 through SL1609. That’s ten floors of collectibles we’re tackling, split into each of the floors for you to find them all. And you’ll need them if you want to earn the last two bananas in this layer. We’ll explain everything below.

Banana Locations | Planet Core SL1600

Victory Over Void Kong! – After beating Void Kong for the final time in the Forbidden Layer, King K. Rool reveals himself and smashes down toward the Planet Core. Drop down to collect one last banana at the start of the final level.

A View of the King – At the start of SL1600, at Kremling Kourtyard, turn around and use Turf Surf to cross the spikes at reach the tower. Use the Snake Bananza to high-jump to the top of the tower with a banana.

In the Belly of K. Rool – Inside the giant statue in the center of SL1601. Smash through the golden belly of K. Rool’s statue to find a hidden banana inside.

Banana Locations | Planet Core SL1601

Planet Core Chip Exchange – Trade 100 banana chips and 300 gold to collect a Banandium Gem from the Chip Exchange on SL1606. Once again, for whatever reason, this banana counts toward SL1601 instead of the floor it’s actually found on.

Shifty Smash: Inhale and Destroy – On the tall cliff in the back-left of Fractone Fort, there’s a Shifty Smash mini-game marker. Climb up to activate it, then use Elephant Bananza to inhale and destroy the target turf.

Floating Over Fractone Fort – Climb the cliff to the right of the village. There’s a cloudy platform here — throw any turf at it, then jump on and quickly use the Snake Bananza. High jump on this platform to reach a barrel launcher that shoots DK up to a secret banana.

Planet Core Smashin’ Stats – Smash through 30,000 square meters of gold in the Planet Core layer, then talk to Smashintone in Fractone Fort. He’ll reward you with a Banandium Gem — try smashing through all the gold inside the K. Rool statue on SL1600 if you don’t have enough.

Banana Locations | Planet Core SL1602

Survived the Gravel Gauntlet – In SL1602, DK will need to follow a gravel bridge, and it generates through a bottomless pit. Flying enemies will try to destroy the ground you’re walking on — throw gravel at the flyers to make them fall before they can hit DK. Reach the end of this difficult sequence to earn a banana.

Banana Locations | Planet Core SL1603

Klaptrapped Behind the Goo – In SL1603, reach the passage where chomping enemies appear and eat through the goo. Sprint past the second enemy to reach a banana on the lower level, before generating the blue goo wall that leads to the upper floor.

The Switcheroo Chase – Reach the top of the blue goo gauntlet, where you’ll need to lure two klaptraps to finish the blue goo wall, to earn another banana. You can’t miss this one as you progress.

Banana Locations | Planet Core SL1604

Korner of the Krevasse – In this sublayer, you’ll need to glide to each smash pad to blow a path through the thorns. At the very last smash pad, it destroys everything to the left instead of straight forward. Look down and left for a hidden floating platform with this banana.

Cracking Open the Way – Found at the end of the SL1604 path, right before you reach the next minecart ride. DK can’t miss it.

Banana Locations | Planet Core SL1605

Stomped Stompenclomper! Again! – On SL1605, DK will encounter a souped-up version of Stompenclomper. Smash both feet then use a sturdy turf to destroy the body and reach the core. After the fight, you’ll earn this banana.

The Kremling Krew’s Last Stand – Return to SL1605 and go to the boss arena after beating the game. At this arena, DK will face off against waves of Kremling enemies. There are lots of waves, so go in prepared with full health!

Banana Locations | Planet Core SL1606

Fractone Cradle Climb – At SL1606, the Fractone Cradle, don’t jump down the big hole at the start. Instead, climb onto the rectangle-shaped tower at the top. It’s tricky to reach the top, you’ll need to use Snake Bananza and hop off the gold to make it there smoothly.

Planet Core Quiz Master – Directly below the start of SL1606, there’s a hidden platform with Quiztone. Take his quiz to earn another Banana! Find the answer below if you’re stumped.

Q1 : Seals

: Seals Q2 : Powerful

: Powerful Q3: Quiztone

Shifty Smash: Skyward Smashing – At the top of SL1606, go to the right side to find a large ledge with a Shifty Smash minigame. To complete this challenge, switch to Snake Bananza and grab turf. Use a high jump to reach each cloudy platform — the turf you’re holding will generate a platform beneath you. Grab more turn from your new platform and repeat the process until you’re at the top.

Banana Locations | Planet Core SL1607

Turf Surf Finish Line – For reaching the end of SL1607, the long straightaway full of thorns that DK needs to Turf Surf to cross safely, you’ll earn this banana right before the exit minecart.

Turf Surf Pit Stop – Before the end of Kremling Kuagmire, the area full of white thorns, there’s tall tower to the left with a Banandium Gem on top. Reaching it can be tricky — hit enemies into the tower to clear out the thorns and reveal the safe metal material underneath.

Banana Locations | Planet Core SL1609

Rocked King K. Rool – Beat King K. Rool’s first form to earn this banana. It’ll be sitting in the arena next to the Stuff Shop.

Cranky’s Planet Core Rant – Down at Climactic Cliff, you’ll find Kranky Kong on the rocks to the left of the minecart. For once, you can’t miss him.

Halfway Through the Harmoneel – After beating the game, follow the post-game quest and complete the Elder challenges. There’s a special challenge on every layer with an Elder. Complete those, then go to the Planet Core where DK fought King K. Rool. Down here, you’ll find the Harmoneel. Talk to it and begin the final, final challenge of the game. You’ll earn a banana for getting halfway through.

End of the Harmoneel – And the last banana is earned for completing the whole stage. This is a very difficult bonus stage, so you’ll need to be prepared and ready to use every transformation in DK’s possession. If you reach the end, you’ll get this final banana.