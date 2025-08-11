Donkey Kong Bananza: All Banana Locations | Resort Layer SL800

Get all the bananas on the Resort Layer with our full locations guide.

The Resort Layer isn’t very relaxing in Donkey Kong Bananza. The massive water-filled map is easier to traverse when you’re Turf Surfing, and the bananas are plentiful — if you know where to look. There are over 40~ Banandium Gems in these waters, and if you’re looking for them all, we’ve got all the locations below.

Banana Locations | Resort Layer SL800

Drove Off Void Kong! – Reach the end of the Junction to encounter Void Kong. He retreats to Hilltop Layer and Lagoon Layer where DK has to defeat him in a mini-boss battle. The final battle is on SL 700. Defeating him here unlocks SL 800 Resort Layer, and DK will find a banana right at the start of the stage.

Quick Snack on Skydive Isle – Progress past the village to the Tropical Retreat Outskirts checkpoint, then use the Liftoff Ore to climb your way towards the top of the giant melon. After lifting off with the ore generated by two shark enemies, you’ll land on an island with a banana right in your path.

Above the Big Watermelon – Continuing up, you’ll reach a Liftoff Ore bridge that generates as you move, leading to the giant watermelon. At the end, DK needs to grab some Liftoff Ore to fly up to a high floating island before slamming down on the watermelon. There’s a banana on that island before you slam back down.

Buried in the Beach – Found right on Juicy Beach, where you’ll start the level. Dig under the sand to find a hidden chamber at the location marked on the map.

Bloomed in the Resort Layer – Left of Juicy Beach, there’s a small island with a Bloomintone. Smash the concrete banana turf with the nearby rocks so the sun is shining on Bloomintone.

Adrift at Sea – Near Juicy Beach, watch the ocean for a moving island with a banana on top. Check the map and you can actually see where the banana is located by checking to see this moving island — it’s just small enough to fit a banana.

Resort Hide-and-Seek – Look on the island beneath a floating star-shaped platform. There’s a Seekertone that wants DK to find four missing identical fragmentones. The trickiest one is found on the floating starfish — smash the fruit on the high hill and grab the rainbow turf to float up.

Shaved Ice Trainee – In the back-left of the map, past the Seekertone, there’s a small sandy island with a fruit in the center. Break it to reveal a hidden challenge course portal. In this challenge, use the Switcheroo Goo to create a ramp to roll the ice into the container.

Shaved Ice Artisan – Solve the first puzzle to unlock a second puzzle. For this one, punch a ramp through the pink goo to create a path for the ice to roll into the second container.

Shaved Ice Master – The last challenge is hidden at the end of the course. Instead of using the barrel, go right past it and punch through the wall. The third challenge is tricky, so try building the goo in the configuration pictured here to solve the puzzle.

Rising Seafloor Ruins – Past the Shaved Ice Course, there’s another island with a small fruit. Break it with a Dive Punch to reveal a blue balloon — when DK punches the balloon, a ruin will rise out of the sea. Use the rainbow turf to float up to the banana gem at the end of the path.

Battle: Baited to a Bruising – To the right of Fruitbowl Archipelago Getaway, there’s a tall stone island with a combat arena portal at the top. Talk to the NPC and pay gold to remove the debris and enter. For this battle, stand on the sand to lure the enemies out when they’re vulnerable.

At the Cannon Crossroads – Near the center of the map, look for a small flying island. To reach it, lure a shark enemy from Juicy Beach toward the beach and punch it — it’ll create a giant rainbow ramp. Grab a chunk and ride it up to the island to find this banana.

Strawberry and Banana – Between Juicy Beach and Tropical Retreat, there’s a small island with a strawberry on top. Use the shark enemies to create a rainbow ramp and float up to the flying island. Smash the berry to get this banana.

Cranky’s Resort Rant – Behind the island where Tropical Retreat, there’s a small hidden cave where Cranky Kong is hiding with Rambi. Talk to Cranky to earn a hidden banana.

Battle: Pulverizer’s Path – On the sandy back of Tropical Retreat, above Cranky’s cave, there’s another combat arena portal that leads to a battle against three shark enemies.

Resort Fragmentone Recovery – At the top of Tropical Retreat, there’s a plateau with a Fragmentone. Smash the berry opposite the quest NPC to find the first tiny piece.

Resort Fragmentone Restoration – There are three pieces total. The second is behind a nearby berry that reveals a cave deep below. The third is on a floating island — reach it by smacking the shark enemy on the plateau.

The Resort Growtone – There’s a Growtone on a flying island high above the Tropical Resort area of the map. To reach him, climb to the plateau above the shops and throw a rainbow turf block into the cloudy platform. This creates a rainbow block that will take DK up to the Growtone.

The Hungry Resort Growtone – Feed the Growtone enough gold to create a second branch.

The Sated Resort Growtone – And feed the Growtone even more gold to create a third branch. The last banana is on the third branch at the top.

Checking Into the Tropical Retreat – There’s a banana at the start of the Tropical Retreat, available right when DK first accesses the village of the Resort Layer.

A Daring Drop – Above the Style Shop, DK will find a challenge course portal. Talk to the Constructione NPC and pay 1,000 gold to remove the debris and access it. There’s a hidden Banana found early in the course — after riding through the dirt-filled tunnel, look for a pit with three gold chunks. Drop into this pit to find a banana.

Rail-Ride Rest Stop – This banana is earned by reaching the mid-point of the course. If DK gets the hidden banana, ride the cart and use the barrel to automatically reach this banana.

End of the Line – Get to the end of the minecart track to earn the third banana.

Resort Chip Exchange – Above the Stuff Shop, trade 70 Banana Chips and 220 gold to earn an easy Banana. DK can trade for more Bananas here, but only one counts toward completion.

Up Means Down – To the right of Tropical Retreat’s entrance, there’s a berry that can be smashed to reveal a deep hole to a large underground chamber full of Fractones. Ignore their instructions — instead of following the pointers, do the opposite. Find the NPC pointing up and then dig down to find this secret banana.

Resort Quiz Master – Left of the Tropical Retreat entrance bridge, you’ll find Quiztone. He asks three questions. Get all three correct to earn a banana.

Q1: Sunglasses

Q2: A juice bar

Q3: Coconuts

Shifty Smash: Liftoff to the Skies – Outside of Tropical Retreat, there’s a small island with a Shifty Smash mini-game. Dig into the turf beneath the mini-game to find rainbow turf that’ll take DK up. You’ll need it to solve this minigame.

Secret Beachside Grotto – Check the mountain at the back of Tropical Retreat. There’s a hidden cave DK will find at the spot marked on the map above. Break through to collect this easy-to-miss banana.

Floating Freebie – Past Tropical Retreat, there’s a tiny floating island with a banana — use a Shark enemy to generate a ramp of rainbow turf to reach the island.

Resort Smashin’ Stats – Find Smashinstone on the beach of Tropical Retreat. Talk to this NPC to learn how much DK has smashed — and earn an easy banana. You’ll need to smash lots of Sand to earn it.

Down from Skydive Isle – At the back of the map, there’s a floating island with a rope shortcut and a banana. Climb the floating island path to reach this optional island with a chunk of rainbow turf.

Changing Lanes – At the base of the rock tower at the center of the map called the Big Watermelon Memorial, there’s a challenge course portal. For this bonus stage, DK needs to avoid obstacles and stay on a bridge.

Clearing the Lanes – Reach the end of the course to claim the second banana. Use the explosive boom turf to break through the green thorns.

Pause for the Underpass – Found directly underneath the exit to the course. The main tracks slowly weave downward after reaching the previous banana, taking DK to a hidden chamber.

Skydive Isle’s Side Pocket – Found in a cave right behind the Skydive Isle Getaway. It’s just sitting there, ready to be plucked.

Battle: Aerial Aiming – Directly to the left of the Skydive Isle Getaway, there’s a combat arena portal with three flying enemies. DK needs to use the rainbow turf and throw the chunks to destroy them.

Shifty Smash: Floating Rotation – Above the Skydive Isle Getaway, there’s a Shifty Smash minigame triangle. DK needs to destroy two cubes on rotating floating isles. Use the nearby rainbow turf to fly up and reach the cubes if DK can’t make the jump.

Underground Runaround – Back at Getaway Retreat, return to the underground chamber treasure hunt area. If DK follows the pointing NPCs to the location marked on the map above, you’ll afind a hidden banana.

Shifty Smash: Seaside Smashing – Near Fruitbowl Archipelago Getaway, smash the big strawberry to find a hidden Shifty Smash minigame. This features three targets on the water. Transform into a Zebra to run on the water and make this challenge easier.