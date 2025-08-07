Grounded 2: How To Get All Unique Weapons

There are 7 unique weapons in Grounded 2, and you’ll want to grab at least a few to match your build. There are powerful shields, staffs and swords to help you overcome the tiny world and track down the source of the bug problem. Each unique weapon or piece of gear is located in a different Point-of-Interest on the map, and they can be exceptionally easy-to-miss.

Bushwacker Bow | Unique Weapon

The Bushwacker Bow is a powerful bow in the Pine Hill area. Go to the south of the area and enter the hedge blocked by dead roots. This is near the glasses marked on the map. Reach the hedge, then ascend while following the left path through the branches. At the second split, go right and into the spider-web bridge.

Follow this path, crossing another web bridge, and splitting right and follow another web bridge up toward a higher branch. Take one last left turn and cross yet another spider web bridge to reach the chest containing this item. Mods make this weapon more powerful with your first shot.

Crimson Avenger | Unique Weapon

The Crimson Avenger is a unique one-handed sword found north of Pine Hill. You’ll need an upgraded Omni-Shovel to break through the gum barrier protecting the chest. The chest is found at the Spider Den Anthill in the northeast of Pine Hill — you’ll know you’re in the right spot if you see a Wolf Spider guarding the entrance. You don’t need to fight it. Sneak past and travel down. Stick to the right-hand wall in the tunnels until you reach a dead body with an Optical Disk.

Near the Optical Disk is the entrance to a large chamber full of red soldier ants. Climb up the wall on the left side to find a passage blocked by a dead root. Bust through the roots to find a wall blocked up with gum. Break through the barrier of gum to find the chest containing the Crimson Avenger.

Gloom Skewer Spear | Unique Weapon

The Gloom Skewer is a powerful spear that deals bleeding damage to the target. It is guarded by a Cockroach Queen in its toxic nest, so you’ll need to be well-equipped to access this weapon. It is located on the north edge of the Snackbar area. The Toxic Anthill is south of the picnic table area, right near the border. You can spot the tunnel by the large green chemical spray can buried in the dirt.

Reach the end of the nest to encounter the Cockroach Queen boss. She is a powerful opponent — take her down, then find a wall on the northern side of the arena covered with mushrooms. Cut through with an upgraded Omni-Axe to reach the secret room with this unique weapon.

Heatwave Staff | Unique Weapon

The Heatwave Staff is found in the Firepit area — before going, you’ll need an upgraded Omnni-Hammer that can break charcoal material, and you’ll need armor that protects you against extreme heat. The area here is constantly on fire, so you’ll need healing and protection.

Go to the Firepit and find the giant action figure head past the charcoal barrier. There’s a hole marked by nearby melted army men in the north of this area. Jump on the army men and hop through the hole to look down at the burning pit. Eliminate the enemies and save your game before going in — the floor is constantly burning, so you’ll need to move fast. Reach the giant head and smash through the charcoal in its neck to reach the Heatwave Staff.

Ice Sickles Daggers | Unique Weapon

The Ice Sickles are a pair of daggers found in the Ice Cream Cart area of the map. The cart is tipped over and found in the southeast corner of the map, just below ceremony. On the west side of the ice cream cart, there’s a hole marked with a waffle cone. Enter through the cone and follow the left path and stick close to the orange popsicle wrappers. Reach the hill of mint ice cream and cross the metal pipe like a bridge.

Continue into the cart until you reach a broken fan. Repair the fan by breaking all the ice covering it — this reveals a new passage. Take the passage down and turn around to find a hidden path to the Ice Sickles. To collect them, you’ll need to initiate a repair that summons waves of enemies. The enemy encounters are tough — bring cold protection armor and strong weapons to fight the waves of scorpions. Protect the weapon until it is repaired and you’ll be able to acquire it — if your health reaches zero during any wave, you’ll need to restart from the beginning.

Pinch Wacker Club | Unique Weapon

The Pinch Wacher is a former robot arm that’s now used as a club — and has an electric charge to add extra damage. It is located in the Fire Pit area. Go to the northern corner, north of the actual Fire Pit, past the bench, and search for a tunnel entrance next to a discarded soda can. Go into the tunnel, fighting through bug enemies, to reach a candy container. Behind the box there’s a breakable wall — use a Bratburst to blast the wall open.

The Pinch Wacker is inside this small secret area, on the ground near the chair. Don’t miss the chest full of items in the back-left.

Scarlet Aegis Shield | Unique Weapon

The Scarlet Aegis Shield is located in an unnamed tunnel in the Ceremony area of the map. The tunnel is east of the podium — the tunnel is blocked by a dead root. You’ll need to destroy it (the Red Soldier Ant Buggy can do this) to gain access.

Inside the tunnel, follow the right path where the cave splits. Following the right path, take another right turn to find a breakable wall past the scorpion enemies. use a Bratburst bomb to destroy the breakable wall. There’s a chest ahead with this unique weapon.