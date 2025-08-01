The Best Video Games Released In July 2025

It’s wild to me that we are already in August. Seriously, where did the time go? We’re heading towards the end of the year, and soon we’ll all be talking about the games coming in 2026. However, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t think back to some of the best games that have been released this year.

We try to cover ten games, when possible, that we thought might be worth checking out from the previous month. Since we’re in August, let’s take a look back at some of the games that we enjoyed from July. Now, we’re going to be covering a wide range of genres and types of video games. Not to mention, we also have some exclusives here. So, it’s best not to think of these games ranked in a specific order. Instead, we’re just hoping to shine a light on some games we had fun with from this previous month, in case they slipped past your radar.

#10 Killing Floor 3

Killing Floor fans were finally able to get the third installment last month. Killing Floor 3 looked to deliver fans more of what they loved and then some. Players are again tossed into this FPS horror game as you seek to stop countless hordes of zeds from flooding into the area. Developers looked to make your arsenal even more impactful with players having the ability to customize their weapons with hundreds of mods, skills, and gadgets. However, the same can be said with zeds as developers reworked every enemy to not only give them a redesign but also fine-tuned their AI, making them far more deadly.

#9 RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business

RoboCop is not done just yet. A new expansion that offers a standalone storyline for players to take on came out in July. Unfinished Business takes place after the events of RoboCop: Rogue City. Here, there is a new tower built to serve Old Detroit. However, a gang of ruthless thugs has taken over it. Filled inside each floor are nothing but hostile enemies ranging from drones, exploding bots, to heavy artillery threats.

There’s only one man for the job. RoboCop will go in and serve sweet justice. Don’t worry about saying freeze; sometimes it’s best to get your hands dirty to protect the law-abiding citizens. Blast away or smash your enemy’s skull against whatever is close by. What do you say, officer?

#8 Grounded 2

Did you enjoy the original Grounded? Luckily for you, there is a sequel that came out in July. However, it’s worth pointing out that this is just in early access right now. So now you know what you might be getting into if you decide to give Grounded 2 a shot. The gameplay is similar to the first installment. Players are shrunk down to the size of a bug.

Now you’re in an unfamiliar world as you strive to stay off the menu of what you once considered insignificant critters. You’ll have to explore, craft items, weapons, and build up structures. The game thrives when players work together, as you never know what’s lurking just beyond your scope of view. Meanwhile, the developers introduced a new element for Grounded 2, and that’s the ability to tame insects. Soon you’ll be able to mount a bug and have a completely new way to traverse and combat enemies.

#7 Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Listen, we get it. Some of you might be tired of Soulslike-style games, and others could be ready for something that might actually be a solid experience and not a half-baked clone. In July, we got one that you might want to check out. It’s Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, a game set inspired by the late Ming Dynasty.

Just the label alone being a Soulslike should give you a good idea of what to expect with the gameplay. You’ll have a variety of tough monsters to battle against, all while chipping away at the story. That story is you stepping into the role of a skilled pirate warrior struck by amnesia. Again, we get it if this is one you’ll be striking off just from the Soulslike tag alone, but maybe it might surprise you, whether you’re a fan of the genre or not.

#6 Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

Are you more interested in a narrative-driven game? Why not check out Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream? It’s a game set in the early 1900s fictitious city of Eriksholm, inspired by Nordic cities at the time. As for the gameplay, this is an isometric stealth-focused game. Players are taking the role of a young girl named Hannah. Hannah soon finds that her brother Herman is missing and that the police are after him.

Now it’s up to Hannah to unravel this mystery. Why is her brother gone? Why is he a prime suspect for the police? And what else does this city have to hide? You’ll need to stick to the shadows, rely on your instincts, prepare those quick reflexes, and hopefully find a few allies along the way. It’s a grand mystery that awaits you. Can you solve it?

#5 The King is Watching

They say heavy is the head that wears the crown. You’re about to find out just how heavy that is with The King is Watching. This is a roguelite RTS game where you’re trying your best to run a kingdom. It’s not easy, just like with any position of power, you’re going to find those under you that will slack off. If you’re a manager, that means keeping an eye on your employees to ensure they are working and not wasting time—same thing as a king, just with a lot more employees under you.

You have everything to keep an eye out for. Whether that’s ensuring your people are fed, walls are reinforced, mines are running, and battles are won. However, turning your eye from these areas could mean that individuals will start taking it easy. It’s up to you to ensure your kingdom is running optimally and making strategic upgrades. When one king falls, another will take his place. Let’s just hope that the previous king made the right moves to give their successor a fighting chance.

#4 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise has been making a return. First, we got the remakes of the original two installments, and now we have Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4. The video game, as the name suggests, is giving you remakes of the third and fourth installments. If you enjoyed those games before, now you get to reenjoy them with a fresh coat of paint and some tweaks to the mechanics.

Of course, some have pointed out that there is some missing content from the original release. But that shouldn’t persuade you not to check this game out. We even have Bam Margera back, which was something fans were questioning about when the iconic professional skateboarder seemed to have been missing when the game was first announced. So what are you waiting for? Grab a virtual deck and start nailing those tricks.

EA Sports brought back college football not too long ago. The latest installment is EA Sports College Football 26. We don’t have to tell you much about what to expect. If you played previous installments or even NFL Madden, you’ll have a good grasp of what’s going on here. Still, for football fans, especially college football, it’s great to see another installment released. Step into some iconic roles of your favorite teams and work to get through a successful season or just a good old-fashioned scrimmage.

#2 Ninja Gaiden Ragebound

Ninja Gaiden fans were treated to a new surprise installment. Going back to the classic retro style of the franchise was initially known for, developers behind Blasphemous, The Game Kitchen, brought out Ninja Gaiden Ragebound. It’s a new take on a classic franchise, so expect challenging combat with some easy-to-pick-up and play mechanics.

That said, we’re not stepping into the role of Ryu Hayabusa. Instead, Ryu left for America to honor his father’s will, and in his place is Kenji Mozu, a young ninja Ryu trained. The problem here is once Ryu leaves, the demon world manages to break through and embark terror upon the Hayabusa Village. Now, Kenji is forced to strike a deal with the Black Spider Clan in hopes of fighting back the terror and preventing the Demon Lord from taking control.

#1 Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong made a massive splash in the marketplace. When this game was first unveiled, fans were ecstatic. We were getting a brand new Donkey Kong video game for the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s received great reviews from both critics and fans alike. So this is one game that you might want to pick up if you just happened to have a Nintendo Switch 2.

Players are following Donkey Kong, who pairs up with a young teenage Pauline. That’s right, we’re getting Pauline, who you might remember from Super Mario Odyssey. The duo embarks on a grand adventure in the depths of the underground as they seek out stolen loot from a group of apes. However, there’s more to the story here as you smash and thrash your way through the environments.