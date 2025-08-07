Grounded 2: How To Get The Spider Mount

The Spider Mount — called the Orb Weaver Buggy in-game — is the creepiest crawly you can ride in Grounded 2. The spider is especially difficult to find and requires beating a very difficult boss before you can hatch, and the eggs are especially difficult to find, but the result is worth it. Your Orb Weaver can climb just about any surface. It’s an adorably ugly and useful mount that’s only available after you beat the last boss. Here’s what you need to know.

How To Get the Orb Weaver Buggy Recipe

The Orb Weaver Buggy Recipe is found in the final area of the game, after beating the last boss — progress to the final story quest and take on the final boss in the robot arena. It’s a long fight but it leads to a smaller room with the Network Center TURBO Optical Disk. Collect it and insert the disc into any of the Ranger Station terminals to unlock the Orb Weavery Buggy Recipe.

Orb Weaver Buggy Recipe :

: Acorn Shells (x3)

Red Ant Mandible (x4)

Blueberry Leather (x3)

Orbweaver Egg

Most of the ingredients are standard, but the Orb Weaver Eggs are rare. Acorn Shells are earned by breaking open Acorns found at the base of Acorn Trees. These are everywhere and you’ll need a hammer to shatter them. Blueberry Leather is acquired by refining Blueberry Chunks. They’re all common materials. The hardest one to get is the Orb Weaver Eggs.

Where To Find Orbweaver Eggs

Orb Weaver Eggs are located in the headless robot body found on the line between Snackbar Front and Ceremony on the map. Get inside the robot and you’ll find multiple Orb Weaver eggs, but there’s one specifically underneath BURG. L.’s head in the room after the final boss.

To hatch an Orb Weaver Buggy, you’ll need the Hatchery facility. Place the egg in the hatchery — it takes 24 hours in-game to finish the process. You’ll need to put your Red Soldier Ant Buggy in storage to use the Orb Weaver Buggy.

What Does The Orb Weaver Buggy Do?

Place the saddle on the Orb Weaver to take control after it hatches — the Orb Weaver is a powerful mount with a ranged attack and the ability to scare away enemies. It can shoot webs to tangle up opponents or unleash a roar that will drive them away. It’s melee attack also deals more damage than the standard Red Soldier Ant. It can also walk on webs without getting stuck, essentially allowing you to cross barriers and create your own easy shortcuts, making exploration much easier.

Orb Weaver Buggy Abilities :

: Ranged web attack used to tangle up enemies.

Powerful melee attack.

Roar ability that scares away enemies.

Ability to walk on web bridges.

That’s everything the Orb Weaver can do — hopefully you don’t have arachnophobia because this thing is an advanced creepy crawly.