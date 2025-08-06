Donkey Kong Bananza: All Banana Locations | Forest Layer SL602

Finish up your Forest Layer collectible hunt in SL602 with the last bunch of bananas.

The final level of the Forest Layer in Donkey Kong Bananza is the smallest — but after the grueling slog of SL600 and SL601, it’s nice to sit back, relax, and collect only a handful of bananas. There are only 11 Bananas in SL602, and most of those are earned by feeding the Growtone Gold or completing a Challenge Course. Still, we’ve got the locations for all the bananas in SL602, even if there aren’t a lot. Check out the full guide below for map screenshots and text explanations for every SL602 banana.

Banana Locations | Forest Layer SL602

Waded Into Bramblenest Bog! – Destroy all three poison plants in SL601 to lower the poison down and reveal a submerged VoidCo stake. Break it and drop through the pit to reach SL 602. There’s a banandium gem straight ahead.

The Forest Growtone – Located directly above the Bramblenest Bog Getaway, there’s a Growtone NPC that wants gold. Feed it gold to grow branches — the first branch will give DK this banana. There’s are three bananas total you can earn by growing all three branches.

The Hungry Forest Growtone – This banana is on the second branch of the Growtone NPC. Keep feeding it gold until the branch fully forms.

The Sated Forest Growtone – Keep feeding Growtone until it can’t take anymore gold. Once it’s full, it will grow a third branch with a third banana to collect.

Dazzling Ostrich Headwear – At the Bramblenest Bog checkpoint, turn around to spot a metal ledge leading to a tall tree stump. There are cloudy cubes floating to the left — throw any turf at the cubes to create platforms, but they’re too far away. You’ll need to use Ostrich Bananza to glide over the gaps.

Tree Pit Banana Balloons – Under the Bramblenest Bog checkpoint, there’s a cave with a challenge course portal. Dig down or drop under the metal ledge to find a wall that leads into the cave. To complete this challenge, throw seeds at the walls to create bridges to each of the five balloons. Pop all five to complete the main challenge.

Tucked Behind the Tree – There’s a metal section behind the hanging wood cylinder in the center of the pit. You’ll need to throw two seeds to create a bridge through the metal area so DK can smash the banana.

Top-Shelf Treasure – Look directly above the challenge entrance. There’s a ledge made of wood — use a seed to reach and smash through the concrete.

Battle: Updraft Uproar – On the right side of the map, look for a field with growing red thorns. There’s a submerged building past the thorns with a combat arena portal. Transform into an Ostrich and use the wind to glide above the chomping enemies. Dive bomb them to smash them at the neck, then glide back up.

Roosted in a Thorny Nest – In the back-left of the map, left of the giant cracked egg where the sinkhole is located, there’s a banana on a big tree stump. It is only available after lowering the poison level enough to walk on the path.

Nested Inside the Roots – On the right side of the map, there’s a large tree trunk hanging from the ceiling covered in purple vines. Below, there’s a wind tunnel that’s covered by red thorns. Smash the thorns and use Ostrich Bananza to ride up — and grab a seed before riding up. Use the seed to reach the upper level and smash through the wood to collect the last banana.