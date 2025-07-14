Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4: How To Find the Secret Spongebob Area

Image Source: [Spongebob Wiki]

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Spongebob Squarepants — and he’s taking up residence in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 +4 with a wild secret area that’s totally new to the series. You’ll only find Bikini Bottom in the remake, and even then, some players are claiming to only see a vast underwater ocean without any of the Spongebob Easter eggs. We think we know why, and thankfully it seems like it isn’t related to purchasing the Deluxe Edition of the game like some players online fear.

Pro Skater 3 + 4 isn’t the full remake some fans were hoping for, but it does add new weird stuff like this Bikini Bottom world you can explore that’s totally new. There’s a lot of confusion surrounding this location right now due to some websites claiming that the Deluxe Edition is required to see it, but that doesn’t seem to be true thanks to a little bit of investigation. This area is available for everyone, but you may need to download a free optional update to see it.

Spongebob Squarepants Secret Area | Easter Egg Guide

To find the Spongebob Squarepants secret area, you’ll need to complete these Easter egg steps. This can be done with any character, but you may need to download the free Content Pack for THPS 3 + 4 on your chosen platform. Check the DLC section on the storefront to find the optional download.

Start the level Skater Island and find the old pirate ship off the coast.

and find the old pirate ship off the coast. Skate onto the pirate ship and find the mast — that’s the pointy pole at the front of the ship — you’ll need to grind off this pole and jump.

— that’s the pointy pole at the front of the ship — you’ll need to grind off this pole and jump. Grind off the pole and jump to a round life preserver floating in the water ahead. It’s a tricky jump but with enough speed you can just barely make it through.

Think of the float ring as a target in the middle of the ocean. Landing on it will teleport you directly to the Bikini Bottom secret area — you’ll find Spongebob’s house, Squidward’s house and more references to the series. It’s totally optional and very silly, but we love the inclusion anyway.

There’s a big negative with this Easter egg. Some players just aren’t seeing it. Some online claim that the Easter egg is locked behind the Deluxe Edition, which doesn’t appear to be true as we’ve independently confirmed that Standard Edition players have accessed this location without issue — but still, some players are reaching the area and it’s just a big empty underwater field with none of the special Easter egg decorations.

Again, this may be due to the optional Content Pack found in the DLC area of whatever storefront you’re using. This additional content pack is essentially required to download when using the Deluxe Edition for the extra content, but it’s free no matter what version of the game you choose. Whatever the case, if you want to see this Easter egg, we recommend searching and downloading the Content Pack just to be sure.