Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Isn’t Quite The Same As You Remember, But Still Hits The Landing With Critics

This is the sign you were looking for to pick up and play.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 has earned some excellent reviews and metascores, ahead of its release at the end of this week.

MetaCritic shows that Iron Galaxy Studios’ remake has hit a respectable metascore of 84, based on 14 Critic Reviews. We will note that because of MetaCritic’s curation, they have only logged enough reviews to create a metascore for the PlayStation 5 version, but at least some outlets also got to review the Switch 2 version.

On OpenCritic, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 has earned a Top Critic Average of 85, with 100 % of critics recommending the game. They incorporated Nintendo World Report’s review to their metascore, helping make OpenCritic a fuller picture of where critics land on the title.

And the consensus is clear that this is mostly a faithful recreation of both games, properly remastered instead of attempting a reinvention on modern platforms and modern gamers. Some reviewers also note that developer Iron Galaxy Studios’ passion for the originals really shines through in their work for this remake.

There are two very obvious changes that also can’t be avoided in the reviews. For one, only a fraction of the original soundtracks for both games made it to the remakes. While it’s clear that this is a matter of licensing, and not every original artist or rights holder agreed to license their music, fans still have a right to be disappointed about it.

The other big change could be a dealbreaker for some players. The original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 moved away from the two minute timer for runs to allow players to move around more openly, not quite an open world but still giving players freedom as if they were really practicing in a skate park.

Unfortunately, for the remake Iron Galaxy reworked Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 so that it fits the original format, so that’s one aspect of the remake that’s been changed. One could argue this makes the overall package more cohesive, but it will be interesting to see if fans demand that they get an open Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater in the future because of this, in one form or another.

Nintendo World Report reviewed the Switch version on a Switch 2, and notably, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 does not have a Switch 2 version or official upgrade. They did find that the game crashed once after 10 hours, but it isn’t clear for now if this is an issue that can be fixed before launch, if the Switch version has similar issues, or if it turns out other versions have these issues as well.

In any case, if you’re a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater fan, you have probably already decided to pick this up anyway. If you were on the fence, even if the game has these smaller issues, it seems that Iron Galaxy and Activision were able to deliver on their promises.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on July 11, 2025. It will also be Day One on Game Pass.