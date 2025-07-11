Death Stranding 2: How To Watch An Insane Dollman Dance Sequence

Dollman will dance for you in Death Stranding 2 if you complete a very specific Easter egg. The tiny spirit medium trapped in a doll’s body is a constant companion for Sam as you run through the Australian outback, but Dollman isn’t here just to give exposition. The little guy will also perform a private show for Sam if you play a specific song at a specific place in the game — this is something we never would’ve figured out ourselves without the community, and now you can try it yourself in-game.

Watching the dance unlocks the “A Private Show!” trophy and it’s all related to the Musician bunker you’ll unlock early in Episode 3. Everything you need to make the mini-sequence happen is automatically unlocked just by playing the game, but actually watching the cutscene is a different story. This is easy to miss and completely absurd. So, here’s how to make it happen.

A Private Show! | Trophy Guide

To unlock the “A Private Show!” trophy, you’ll need to progress to Episode 3 and connect the first large city in Australia to the Chiral Network. Once the city is connected, you’ll be sent to the Musician bunker in the mountains. Connecting this character will unlock a song and the music player function in the menu. Once you’ve got the Music Player, you can unlock this Easter egg.

Connect The Musician to the Chiral Network to earn the Music Player function in Episode 3 — once you have this, the Easter egg can be triggered at any point.

Go to the Private Room on the DHV Magellan.

Use the Music Player and play the song "Horizon Dreamer" — you can do this while sitting down in the Private Room.

While the music is playing, turn the camera and select Dollman to talk to.

Dollman will ask “if you have a moment” — say you do (don’t select “I’m busy.”) and the sequence will initiate. Dollman will fly away and begin a length dance sequence choreographed to the music. It’s just as weird and ridiculous as it sounds.

And it isn’t the only extremely silly thing you can do in Death Stranding 2. You can also use an Easter egg to fast-travel with Hot Springs, which you can then dig yourself — each Hot Spring has its own special healing effect, and hilariously this might be the most powerful fast-travel method in the game, taking any cargo you’re carrying with you and not causing a penalty like using the DHV Magellan.

You can also use those hot springs to study the night sky. If you’re lucky, you might just spot a constellation in the shape of series creator Hideo Kojima himself. It’s a very weird game. Don’t miss out on rare albino animals, or secret boss fights against giant whales or headless riders.