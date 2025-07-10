Death Stranding 2: How To Dig A Hot Spring

The Hot Spring Digger is a secret function in Death Stranding 2 that’s completely secret — you can dig your own hot springs, but you’ll need to discover it first. The method is completely inexplicable, so if you’re looking for a solution, we’ve got a guide explaining every step to creating your own hot springs in the wild. Digging a hot spring will unlock the ‘Spring Into Life‘ trophy — you can also unlock another trophy while using the hot spring.

At night, while using a hot spring, look up into the sky and at the stars. Zoom in to look at the sky, and you can rarely spot secret constellations that glow. This can only be done at night and at a hot spring that’s outside, so you’ll need to use the Motherhood hotspring if you haven’t created any yourself. Spotting a constellation unlocks the ‘Written in the Stars‘ trophy. You can even spot a secret Hideo Kojima cameo this way.

Spring Into Life | Trophy Guide

To unlock the Hot Spring Digger and earn the ‘Spring Into Life’ trophy, you’ll need to follow a very specific set of steps — this is so secret, it’s essentially an Easter egg. Here’s how to unlock it.

The Hot Spring Digger : Go to the Hot Spring outside the Motherhood in the north of Australia. There’s a small blue-green pool in front of the Motherhood — that’s a hot spring, and one of two that are available.

: Go to the outside the in the north of Australia. There’s a small blue-green pool in front of the Motherhood — that’s a hot spring, and one of two that are available. Use the hot spring and rest. After a time, a prompt will allow Sam to place a bucket on his head . Follow this prompt for a cutscene.

and rest. After a time, a prompt will allow Sam to . Follow this prompt for a cutscene. Sam will be sucked into the hot spring and reappear at Heartman’s Lab where there’s a secret second hot spring.

where there’s a secret second hot spring. Exit the hot spring and use the Heartman’s Lab Delivery Terminal.

This will unlock the Hot Spring Digger function. There are multiple hot springs all over the map in set locations, you can’t dig a hot spring wherever you want. The closest hot spring is located northwest of Heartman’s Lab, about halfway between Heartman’s Lab and The Dowser. There’s an Aid Request marker at the location.

Use the PCC Lv. 2 on the location (check the map above) and select the Hot Spring Digger. This will create a Hot Spring at this location.

Doing so unlocks the ‘Spring To Life‘ trophy and gives you a good spot for sky-watching! Wait until night and use the hot spring, then look at the starry sky for a chance to unlock the ‘Written in the Stars‘ trophy.

Hot Springs regenerate Sam’s stamina and work like a hot shower in a private room — you’ll also heal any wounds while using the hot spring. They’re like private rooms you can place anywhere, without the ability to refill your ammo… and they’re always hidden. You won’t know where a hot spring can be placed until you try it and they’re pretty rare. But at least you’ll have once available right from the start.