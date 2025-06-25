Death Stranding 2: How To Turn On / Off Your Flashlight

Death Stranding 2 has a whole lot of menus. It has so many menus, sub-menus and button combinations that we can’t easily figure out every function in the game, and one of the most important functions is your flashlight. The flashlight will turn on or off automatically in different situations, and it doesn’t always feel consistent — sometimes you’ll be stumbling around in the dark without a flashlight to guide you and other times the light will be blaring when you can see plain-as-day.

That goes for both your on-foot flashlight and your vehicle headlights, which can also be turned on / off depending on the situation. A flashlight can easily alert your human enemies but won’t wake up blind monsters like Catcher BTs. Here’s a quick and simple explanation for how to actually turn on your dang flashlight.

How To Turn on the Flashlight

The flashlight is a piece of gear you always carry — it can be turned on / off at any time to help Sam see in the dark. It will automatically turn on at night and turn off in combat situations, but sometimes you’ll still want to take control and activate it.

Flashlight Control: Hold [D-Pad Left] -> Select Odradek Light in the lower-left corner. Press [X / Cross] to turn the flashlight on or off.

This is the same menu where Sam can access customization like headgear and sunglasses. You can also unload or alter your footwear, gloves or exoskeleton gear. The [D-Pad: Left] menu is one that’s easy to ignore for hours and hours, so this is your reminder.

How To Turn on Vehicle Headlights

Vehicle headlights are similar to the flashlight — every vehicle has headlights, and the light can alert enemies faster. Watchers, mechs and humans can all see headlights, and they’ll become alerted from much longer ranges if the lights are on.

Vehicle Headlight Control: Press [D-Pad Left] to turn on / off the headlights.

When headlights are on, the vehicle will drain batteries slightly faster than normal. It isn’t a huge difference, so unless you’re truly desperate, don’t be afraid to leave the lights on so you can see where you’re going. This is especially important for vehicles. If you drive into a ditch somewhere, there might be no rescuing your vehicle.