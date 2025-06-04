Doom: The Dark Ages – How To Find All Secrets | Chapter 19 Guide

Doom: The Dark Ages takes a dark turn in Chapter 19. After being trapped by the Witch and the demonic Prince, Doom Slayer must die to escape their trap — and he finds himself trapped in the afterlife, waiting to be judged. Instead of hanging around limbo, you’ll be fighting swarms of demons in the haunted, lonely environment filled with ghostly souls. Your goal is the giant barge. With it you’ll be able to escape the afterlife and complete your collectibles list. Here’s how to find everything in Chapter 19.

Challenges | Chapter 19

Dragon Hoard: Smash open three gold chests.

There are three hidden gold chests in this chapter — follow the guide below to get all three. To quickly find the chests you’re looking for, go to any secret with x50 gold.

Executioner: Perform an Execution on 25 demons.

Executions are special glory kills that only count when a large demon is stunned. When the demon is glowing purple, use a melee attack to instantly defeat them. Only kills performed while demons are stunned will count toward this — insta-killing with the Dreadmace won’t work here.

Berserker: Kill 75 demons while under the influence of Berserk.

Early in the chapter you’ll get a Berserk pack. There are multiple Berserks — three in total — to collect here. If you don’t get all 75 kills, restart the level and try again early to farm a few more kills.

All Collectibles & Secrets Locations | Chapter 19

Secret #1 (Gold x16): Deep into the level, past the first major arena outside the temple, you’ll enter an interior hallway with three rows of fireball projectiles. Use the shield to push through, then turn around after clearing the area. There’s a small ledge above the fireball launchers that leads to two gold pick-ups.

Secret #2 (Gold x9 + Life Sigil): In the following room with a canyon, you’ll encounter another set of fireball projectors. Follow the path of the fireballs over the ledge on the opposite side — there’s a cave walkway Doomslayer can sprint-jump to with gold leading to an extra life.

Secret #3 (Ruby): Progress into a room with a crusher trap and a locked Ruby statue on the left. To unlock the gate, ride the crusher platform up and jump to a spot with a red floor switch, which opens a gate opposite with a mechanical blue switch. Throw your Shield to raise the gate to the Ruby directly beneath it.

Secret #4 (Gold x50): In the area with the blue jump-pads that launch Doom Guy and the large gap guarded by a Mancubus, pass the Mancubus and go right. Drop down to the hidden ledge below to find a path toward the first of three gold chests.

Collectible #1 (Codex + Gold x8): Back at the objective marker, past the cliff jump in the large exterior area, there’s a cliff to the left (instead of right, which we took to get the previous secret) with a gold pick-up. Drop down and jump across to get the Codex page.

Blue Skull Key: Acquired about halfway through the level. You’ll get it automatically while following the objectives — it’s found on a high ledge above the temple with the first major battle of the chapter.

Secret #5 (Gold x5) + Collectible #2 (Toy): After getting the Blue Skull, drop down into the arena below and go left. There’s a side-path with a Blue Skull Door leading to a collectible toy.

Demonic Essence: After collecting the Blue Skull Key, your objective marker will point toward the temple entrance in the distance. Drop down to initiate another enemy ambush with a Komodo Champion leader. Defeat it to gain +10 Health to your maximum.

Secret #6 (Life Sigil): Take the lift up with the Blue Skull to reach a large group of fodder demons and a Mancubus. Defeat them and go left of the skull tower to find gold. The gold leads the Doomslayer to a ledge — drop down and use the jump-pad to launch through the skull’s mouth and get the Life Sigil.

Secret #7 (Wraithstone): Progressing toward the second Skull Key, you’ll enter a tower with a giant demon statue at the top. At the base of the tower, smash through the breakable wall at the base of the stairs. Activate the machine gear switch with your shield, then ride the lift up to the (previously) unreachable ledge. There’s a Wraithstone at the top.

Red Skull Key: Collect it after reaching the top of the old, ruined tower. You’ll get it on the rocky cliffs to the left of the tower. Use it to open an optional door and find more secrets before progressing too far.

Secret #8 (Gold x50): At the round arena with spiral stairs running down, follow the gold pick-ups to the bottom and hop onto the rock bridge with more single gold pick-ups. From here, look up for a slime statue Doom Slayer can shield jump to. Up above, climb the small ledge to reach a large gold chest.

Demonic Essence: The second leader is encountered on the deck of the barge — which is your objective for this chapter. After boarding the barge, you’ll fight a large demon horde on the ship’s deck. Defeat the Pinky Rider with a glory kill to earn a permanent increase to your Skull ammo.

Secret #9 (Gold x16): Inside the barge, jump onto the first piston that’s pumping up and down. Ride it up and jump onto the catwalk for two stacks of gold bars.

Secret #10 (Gold x50): Past the third piston in the interior area, search the inside of the tall structure at the back. There’s an interior path on the right side that leads to a tunnel below with a crate Doom Slayer can push with his Shield Charge. Use it to find the last large gold chest right before the end of the chapter.

Collectible #3 (Codex): The last codex page is at the end of the barge interior, right before the point-of-no-return. It isn’t in a secret spot, so grab it before progressing.