Doom: The Dark Ages – How To Find All Secrets | Chapter 8 Guide

Welcome to the Abyssal Forest in Chapter 8 of Doom: The Dark Ages. This gloomy wood is where you’ll search for the Abyssal Forge and unlock the true power of your shield. You’ll face off against new monsters and hunt down keys in this chapter as you progress toward the gigantic corpse in the distance. If you’re lost and struggling to find all the secrets and collectibles in this shorter chapter, here’s where to look to find everything you need.

Challenges | Chapter 8

Ghost Buster: Parry Revenant projectiles three times.

Revenants are the flying skeletons that shoot tracking projectiles. You’ll encounter them after collecting the Yellow Key. They’ll shoot alternating green Hell Surge projectiles while flying around, or fire both cannons quickly when in ghost form. Parrying their green projectiles will pull the Revenant out of ghost form.

Knock Out: Execute 5 dazed demons with Shield Charge.

Deal damage to demons until they turn purple — when they gain a purple glow, you’ll gain the ability to use a Glory Kill. Instead of using the Glory Kill, use Shield Charge instead to hit them from far away.

Bone Collector: Collect 100 ammo loot drops from melee striking demons.

Very simple. Use your Flail melee combo on lots (and lots) of demons. Especially use it against Fodder demons as they’ll always drop ammo loot. You should unlock this naturally just from playing the level normally.

All Collectibles & Secrets Locations | Chapter 8

Secret #1 (Life Sigil): Early in the level, take the right path leading up instead of going directly to the first combat arena. Take the path up and jump the gap (use Shield Charge to easily cross) and you’ll find a Life Sigil on the ledge.

Yellow Key: Found directly beneath the previous secret. Drop down from the ledge to find the key behind a gate. Go left to the edge of the map — there’s an alternate path you can drop down to. Fight through the shield soldiers and climb the wall to reach the key.

Secret #2 (Ruby): Use the Yellow Key to reach the second combat area. Look to the left before entering the main arena — there’s a ledge facing the skybox. Drop down to find a cave that leads all the way back to a Ruby.

Secret #3 + Collectible #1 (Codex): Past the second combat arena, you’ll reach a narrow path with vines blocking a Codex page to the right. Use Shield Charge to smash through it — it should appear on your map, just make sure to stop and backtrack after taking out the demons.

Secret #4 (Gold x50): After crossing the broken bridge with a Shield Jump, you’ll reach a path with a lower section on the right. Drop down and turn around to find a gold chest blocked by vines. Use Shield Charge to break the chest free.

Demonic Essence: At the ruins combat arena, you’ll encounter a Pinky Rider Leader. Defeat them with a Glory Kill to gain +10 maximum armor.

Secret #5 + Collectible #2 (Toy): Clear out the third major combat arena (in the ruins) and then go left from the entrance. Off the ledge there’s a lower path marked with gold pick-ups that leads to a cave with a cave covering the collectible. To raise the cage, look up at the outer wall for a hole that shows a heated chain. Break the chain with your Shield Throw to raise a gate, revealing a mechanical gear. Throw your shield at that to raise the cage.

Secret #6 (Life Sigil): Climb the tower in the center of the third arena — there’s a crane — you can start climbing up on the large crate. After climbing, turn right and jump across to the climbable wall. Look up and left for the slime statue and Shield Jump to the ledge above to discover a free Life Sigil.

Secret #7 (Gold x50): To reach a secret cave, run up to the seemingly pointless ledge at the back of the ruins arena. Stand there to give yourself a view of a super-heated chain. Break it with Shield Throw and a hole will be created in the ground below. Jump in to earn some secrets. The path leads to a climbable wall and a large chest of gold.

Secret #8: Go to the left side of the arena — there’s a lower ledge you can drop down to. Drop down to the further ledge and turn left, there will be a broken wall with an exposed metal chain. Throw your shield at it to reveal this hidden trove of gold.

Secret #9 (Ruby): Near the previous secret, there’s a wall you can climb leading to a high ledge with platforms marked with gold coins. Follow the small gold pick-ups to reach a secret area with a Ruby statue.

Secret #10 (Gold x16): On the way to the final combat area, there’s a narrow path you’ll need to enter then drop down from. After dropping down, turn around to find some gold and a secret.

Secret #11 (Gold x50): Near the end of the level, you’ll enter a small cave. Look up to spot a green statue you can Shield Jump up to. It leads to an alcove with a large gold chest. Grab it before reaching the Point-of-no-Return to 100% this level.