Doom: The Dark Ages – How To Find All Secrets | Chapter 5 100% Guide

Hop on your dragon and find all the secrets in Chapter 5 of Doom: The Dark Ages.

Chapter 5 of Doom: The Dark Ages adds yet another new element to the gameplay — your dragon mount. In this nonlinear level, you’ll get to choose which of the attacking Hell Carriers to take down first. There are also optional, hidden landing zones you can unlock by defeating enormous Titan enemies. We’re covering how to find everything and complete all the challenges, so check out the full guide below if you’re hunting for secrets.

Challenges | Chapter 5

Countercult: Dispatch all of the cultist circles. (Ruby Reward)

Cultist circles are ritual sites you’ll find in secret areas in this level. We’ll mark the secret areas in the full guide below to explain where to find the cultist circles.

Layover: Dismount the dragon at two Secret Landing Zones. (Gold x50 Reward)

These are optional landing zones you must unlock by defeating Titans. Both are in the main section of the city in the center. One is to the left as you enter, and the other is directly beneath the central Hell Carrier, far below in the giant cylinder.

Cat & Mouse: Chase and destroy 3 Hell Fighter ships. (Gold x50 Reward)

You must chase and destroy smaller ships zipping around the level. One is at the start and part of the tutorial for chasing ships. Another circles the center of the map. You’ll find one on the right side and one on the left side as well.

All Collectibles & Secrets Locations | Chapter 5

Secret #1 (Gold x14) + Cultist Circle #1: We’re starting with the Hell Carrier to the right at the start of the level. Bring it down then enter the Carrier; you’ll quickly exit out onto a city street with a Sentinel Shrine. Go right down an alley to find a well hole leading to a Cultist Circle.

Gold x50: In the previous secret, there’s a pool of water behind the cultists. Jump in and swim through the underwater path to emerge in a courtyard with a gold chest.

Blue Keycard: Enter the crashed Hell Carrier and go through the second doorway to the right of the closed door you need to Shield Charge though. This leads to a cemetery full of demons. The Blue Keycard is around the corner of the rocky hill.

Secret #2 (Gold x8 + Life Sigil): Jump down from the Blue Keycard ledge to unlock the Blue Door below. It leads to a small refuge with gold and a Life Sigil.

Demonic Essence: Defeat the powerful demon guarding the core of the Hell Carrier at the end of this section to earn a Demonic Essence. This essence increases maximum shotgun shell ammo capacity.

Secret Landing Zone #1: There are two secret landing zones in this level. The first is near the center of the giant center, to the left. Destroy the Titan on the rooftop to reveal a landing zone to a totally optional area.

Demonic Essence: Defeat the Pinky Rider demon after destroying the Gore Nest at the Secret Landing Zone described above to earn more maximum health.

Secret #3 (Gold x55): In the Secret Landing Zone area, drop down to the grassy ledge at the bottom of the arena. There’s a cave entrance leading to a large gold chest.

Gold x8: Destroy the Gore Nest monster on the right side of the city and enter the tunnel to reach an interior area with the second Hell Carrier. Destroy it and enter — in an arena below, you’ll find a single stack of gold before a gap you’ll need to jump.

Collectible #1 (Codex + Gold x5): Found at the very end of the second (right-most) Hell Carrier. Dropping down to the core, turn around to find a row of gold and a Codex collectible page.

Secret #4 + Cultist Circle #2: In the left-most Hell Carrier area, the one where you’ll find the Super Shotgun weapon, clear the interior halls and look to the right for a path leading to the scaffolding from the inside. Break the heated chain holding up a bridge and Shield Charge the crate to launch it forward, creating a path to a secret area.

Collectible #2 (Codex + Gold x8): Inside the same large, locked area as the Cultist Circle, you’ll also find a gold and ammo stockpile. Entering this area initiates an ambush. There’s also a codex page down the hallway at the lowest point of this locked room.

Secret #5 (Ruby): Progress on the main route until you reach a locked gate with a button nearby. The button raises the gate. To keep it open, use Shield Throw on the chandelier above the button.

Secret #6 (Gold x5) + Collectible #3 (Toy): Past the Ruby puzzle, you’ll reach a long bridge. Look to the right and down for a hidden path that leads to an underground room with a Mancubus encounter. Go through the wrecked wall to find the Toy collectible.

Secret #7 (Gold x50): Enter the Hell Carrier at the end of this section, across the bridge. Go up instead of down toward the core to find an optional Hell Knight ambush and a gold chest.

Secret Landing Zone #2: Fly directly down from the middle Hell Carrier near the giant Cathedral forcefield entrance. There are two Titans at the lowest level you’ll need to destroy to unlock the landing zone.

Red Keycard: At the Secret Landing Zone, stand on the landing pad and look toward the circle platform at the center — there’s a visible heated chain. Break it with a Shield Throw, then swim into the underground area. Use the valve to lower the water, then throw your shield through the opening in the central room to break the heated chain. You’ll find the Red Keycard inside.

Gold x4: Use the launcher from the Red Keycard room to reach a small, locked tower with four gold.

Secret #8 + Collectible #4 (Skin) + Gold x15: There’s ten gold pick-ups on the lower ring of the landing zone area, leading to a small cave with five more. Follow the cave to reach a Weapon Skin.

Cultist Circle #3: The last cultist circle is in the second Secret Landing Zone. You’ll find them on the balcony on the lower rung of the area, standing out in the open.

Secret #9 (Gold x6 + Ruby): The final secret is unlocked by using the Red Keycard on the locked door. You’ll get an objective marker to go here. Grab the gold and we’re almost done.