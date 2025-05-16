Doom: The Dark Ages – How To 100% Chapter 4

Load up on collectibles, gold and secret locations. Here’s how to 100% Chapter 4.

Chapter 4 of Doom: The Dark Ages introduces another new element to your completion score — challenges. The first set of challenges are almost impossible to miss if you’re searching the level thoroughly, and we’ve got locations for all the other standard collectibles like toys, codex pages, secret locations and gold stashes. The only other new element you’ll find here is the Ruby upgrade items that can be used to unlock certain upgrade tiers for your weapons and other gear. With the introductions out of the way, here’s how to 100% Chapter 4.

Challenges | Chapter 4

Rip & Tear: Kill 40 demons. (Gold x50 Reward)

You’ll unlock this challenge automatically just for playing through this level.

Plunderer: Find 150 gold. (Gold x50 Reward)

If you’re following this guide, you’ll find all the gold in this level and automatically complete this challenge.

Prize Fighter: Execute a 3-hit Melee Combo three times. (Gold x50 Reward)

To perform a 3-hit combo, press your melee attack three times in a row. This can be done against multiple enemies — the Doom Slayer will attack any other nearby enemies even if you kill your current target.

All Collectibles & Secrets Locations | Chapter 4

Gold x6: Reaching the exterior stairs area, you’ll find stairs leading down toward a closed door past a Mancubus spawn. There are three gold at the top of the steps and three more at the shut door.

Gold x3: In the hallway filled with rows of shielded soldiers and a Mancubus in the back, there’s a trio of gold on the left side.

Secret #1 (Gold x13) + Collectible #1 (Toy): Right behind the previous set of gold, there’s a breakable wall. Use Shield Charge to break through. There’s a secret area below with a collectible and some gold.

Gold x6: Progress to a puzzle where you need to stand on a button and break a heated metal chain with your Shield Throw. Past this room, look up and use the Shield Throw on the green slime statue above. Use the jump to reach six gold.

Secret #2 (Gold x58): Past the previous set of gold, you’ll find a crate you can Shield Charge to launch and reach the opposite high ledge. Climb the crate to reach an area with lots of gold, including a large chest.

Gold x4: Past the elevator shaft, you’ll reach a platform above the meeting room at the start of the level. Go here and you’ll find four gold in the center.

Secret #3 (Gold x26 + Life Sigil): In the next hallway, you’ll encounter a pair of Hell Knights. Defeat them and then interact with the switch on the left wall to open a path leading up. There’s gold leading through the passage, two large stacks and a Life Sigil at the top.

Ruby: A valuable ruby is automatically required to collect in the Sentinel Vehicle Garage area. Collect it to open the exit door — it leads to the second Point-of-no-Return.

Demonic Essence: Gain +10 Max Armor by defeating the Leader Mancubus in the burning tree arena. You’ll encounter this fight automatically as you progress the level.

Secret #4 (Gold x5 + Life Sigil): Clear the burning tree arena, then look for a small wooden platform facing a path back across the chasm you just jumped earlier. It leads to five gold and a Life Sigil.

Secret #5 (Gold x17 + Ruby): Continue until you reach a ruined bridge. Jump the gap to the lower area of the wrecked bridge, then turn around to find a hidden area. Get past the fireball hallway to reach a cultist circle and the Ruby. To the left of the Ruby, there’s more gold to grab.

Secret #6 (Gold x5) + Collectible #2 (Weapon Skin): Late in the level, progress across the rocky mountain pillars to a town square near another Point-of-no-Return. Take the stairs up marked with gold to reach a collectible weapon skin.

Gold x50: Backtrack to the tall tower we passed earlier. There’s a wall you can climb to reach the center of the tower with a large gold chest.

Gold x16: On the way to the last Sentinel Shrine, there are two gold piles hidden by carts in the marketplace. Walk into the carts to smash them.

Collectible #3 (Codex + Gold x5): To the left of the final Sentinel Shrine. You really can’t miss it.