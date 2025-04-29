Oblivion Remastered: How To Level Up Destruction Fast

Destruction Magic is one of the best schools of spells in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion but actually leveling it up is extremely slow. If you want to get high level spells faster without all the boring grinding, there’s an easy way to cheat without using Console Commands — with the right custom spell, you’ll reach maximum Destruction level in no time.

Like all skills in Oblivion you’ll need to use them directly to level them up faster — and not all Destruction spells need to apply direct damage. By making a spell that targets yourself, you can grind Destruction all day without even trying. This is a trick that existed all the way back in 2007 for the original release of Oblivion, and it still works here. It works because this isn’t a glitch or an exploit. This is just a clever way to take advantage of the systems of the game. Here’s how to level up Destruction skills super-fast.

For more useful tricks, here’s how to dupe items on PC or console without using complicated codes — it’s one of the oldest and most useful glitches in the game, and it still works.

Leveling Up Destruction Fast | Easy Trick

To level up Destruction as fast as Restoration or other spell schools, you’ll need to create a custom spell that targets yourself. We’ll explain in-depth how to craft custom spells below.

To earn infinite Destruction XP and level up your skills, craft a custom spell with the Drain Fatigue status effect that targets Self .

XP and level up your skills, craft a with the status effect that targets . Set the Drain Fatigue effect to 3 Stamina every 1 second . This will create a spell with low cost.

effect to . This will create a spell with low cost. Hold down the cast button anywhere — tape it down, weight it down or hold it. No matter what, keep it down so you’ll keep using Destruction Magicka forever.

Drain Fatigue is only learned if you’ve seen it before — you can learn it by purchasing the Minor Enervation Spell from Druja at the Mage’s Guild at Skingrad. This NPC also sells Mysticism Training.

Knowing Drain Fatigue isn’t enough — to create spells, you’ll need to join the Mages Guild at the Arcane University. Here’s what you need to know.

How To Craft Custom Spells

Custom Spells can be made at the Altar of Spellmaking in the Arcane University (Imperial City) and accessed through the southeast bridge from the Arboretum district. The imposing tower is where the Magic College is located.

Altar of Spellmaking : Look in the Praxolographical Center building to find the altar in the Arcane University.

: Look in the building to find the altar in the Arcane University. You must join the Mages Guild — you can join even if you have very little magical ability.

— you can join even if you have very little magical ability. The Altar allows you to create custom spells using any Spell Effect you’ve learned so far. Spell Effects are learned by purchasing magic scrolls or acquiring Greater / Lesser powers from your starting species, or from Birthsigns / Doomstones.

If you cannot cast the spell effect, you will not be able to apply it until you’ve leveled up your magic. If you can’t cast Drain Fatigue yet, you’ll need to (slightly) increase your Destruction skill by casting any standard spells and dealing damage to enemies.