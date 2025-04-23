The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Launched At Nearly 200,000 Concurrent Players On Steam

One could say the fans really took to The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

As recorded by SteamDB, Steam experienced a peak of 182,298 concurrent players mere hours after the game launched. Bethesda confounded leakers who wrongly predicted the game would be revealed a day earlier, to still go ahead with a stealth launch. We expect that those player numbers will just get even higher over the weekend, as even more gamers will have the time to buy and play this highly anticipated remaster.

Rumors regarding this remaster came at a fever pitch this month, and especially over the last week. But we can trace the earliest rumors about this remaster to 2023, as reported by XFire. Interestingly, at the time Virtuos and Bethesda were apparently still undecided if they were simply going to do a remake or a full remaster.

As we now know, Bethesda decided to make it the best version of the game that they could deliver in 2025. So, the rumored original vision where you could press a button to toggle between the original and new graphics was completely abandoned, if they were really considering it at all.

Bethesda’s choices also speak to how the industry sees remasters in 2025. While we can clearly play the same game with the same quests and the same story, Bethesda did make the changes that many gamers wanted to see through the years. So yes, Virtuos clearly stated that they changed the leveling systems to be a combination of both Oblivion and Skyrim, for the best of both worlds.

Another major debating point for the teams in Virtuos and Bethesda was whether they should add sprinting, as there were some people who were considering keeping the game as it was. Ultimately, not only was sprinting added in, but the whole movement systems was redesigned for a better QOL and more enjoyable experience.

We will have to wait a few days to see what the actual consensus among game reviewers, content creators, and the fans are about this remaster. But it seems that just the elevator pitch alone was already enough to make The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered a huge success for Bethesda in 2025. Who knows? This may turn out to be GOTY in what we already see is a heavily loaded year for the industry.

You can watch a nineteen minute presentation where Virtuos and Bethesda explain how The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered came together below.