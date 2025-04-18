Blue Prince: How To Login To Network | Terminal Password Guide

There are several computer terminals you can us in Blue Prince and each one has a unique function. You’ll find terminals in the Office, Security and Laboratory — each one has its own special use, but if you want to access everything terminals have to offer, including e-mails with secret hints for future puzzles, you’ll need the Network Login password.

Finding the Network Login is actually surprisingly easy — if you have eagle-eyes, you might be able to find it on your own, but there’s an easier way. We’ll reveal what the code is and how to find it in the full guide below.

Where To Find Terminals

For the first computers you’ll find, you’ll need to find the Network Login code to access all the functions of the computer. Each computer has a different special ability — before we talk about the code, here’s where to find terminals and what they’re for.

All terminals can be used to install Upgrade Disks. These rare items will unlock permanent upgrades for a randomly selected room. You’ll get three options to make your room better.

Security: Used to decrease (or increase) security level, making less (or more) Keycard Doors appear on your run. On Low Security Level, only 1-2 keycard doors will appear. Can also be used in conjunction with the Utility Closet Breaker Box to disable all keycard doors.

Security is useful if you have a Keycard — you can increase the number of doors, making your higher ranked run easier if you increase the number of keycard doors. Or you can lower it, or switch to “Unlocked” when de-powered. You can disable power from the Breaker Box and unlock all keycard doors.

Office: The Office is used to disperse gold across the house or deposit money directly. You can only deposit money once per week. Dispersing gold randomly can be done once daily.

The Office is also the only terminal that has e-mails unlocked by default. Input the Network Login password to access them.

Laboratory: One of the most useful rooms. The Lab allows you to run (or pause) Experiments. Experiments give you three choices of actions and three results. You can give yourself a huge advantage with the right experiment.

For example, you can set Steps to 40 for every chest you open or get +1 Key for every apple you eat. There are many experiments and not all of them are useful.

That’s where to find three terminals. Here’s how to get the password.

Terminal Password | Network Login

The Network Login code allows you to access other terminals you’ve activated remotely, read e-mails on the Office terminal, and other special functions you’ll need to check out for yourself. The password is the same for all three terminals (Office, Security and Laboratory) and can be found on a memo in Security or the Commissary.

Terminal Password: SWANSONG

The password can be found scratched out on a memo in Security and the Commissary. You can actually read the password through the scribbles. Get the Magnifying Glass item to look very closely and the password becomes clear. This password is used for all three of the terminals and once input, can be quickly repeated with new commands at the bottom of the computer screen.

This password DOES NOT work at the Blackbridge Grotto. You’ll need a different set of passwords with totally different syntax. That’s another layer of puzzles you won’t need to solve until the endgame.