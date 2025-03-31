Atomfall: How To Restore Power To Data Store Alpha

Before you can reach Oberon in Atomfall, you’ll need to restore power in Data Store Alpha. While the challenge of the other Data Stores is accessing the Interchange from each of the three region maps, Data Store Alpha is full of killer infectious gas. Entering the area will kill your character very, very quickly. While we’ve talked about the way to cure Infection, we haven’t talked about surviving it. Here’s how to get inside the last Data Store and unlocking the path to the endgame.

How To Restore Power To Data Store Alpha

Data Store Alpha in the Interchange is a deadly mess of infectious blue poison. Entering the cloud of gas will very quickly kill your character, and the only way to vent the gas is to insert an Atomic Battery in the generator. That’s a lot easier said than done. Even if you sprint, you won’t make it to the generator in time.

Data Store Alpha is only accessible once you’ve entered the Interchange through Wyndham Village or Casterfell Woods. The Interchange entrance is located in the power substation next to the large church in Wyndham Village and is actually very easy to reach — even if it is guarded by Protocol Soldiers.

How To Reach Data Store Alpha : In Wyndham Village, go to the Substation on the hill to the south of the Village Hall. There’s a guarded area at 33.4E, 79.3N that’s off-limits to villagers. It’s at the top of the hill near the church. To get inside, go up the grassy field near the church and hop the fence. Stick close to the rocky ledge to avoid all guards and reach the Interchange entrance.

You can also reach the Interchange through Casterfell Woods that leads to Data Store Alpha. The Casterfell Woods Interchange entrance is near the Wyndham Village gate — it’s at 27.6E, 83.6N. When you’re inside the Data Store Alpha Wing, unlock the barred doors and find the room filled with blue smoke. That’s the main Data Store and where you’ll need to progress.

Reaching the Data Store Alpha entrance is only half the challenge. You’ll also need an Atomic Battery and a way to survive the infection status effect.

How To Survive The Infection

To survive the Infection, you’ll need Strange Tonic. You can purchase this from the character Mother Jago in Casterfell Woods. She’s located at The Old Mine at 27.2E, 92.2N — you can trade, or you can help her with an investigation. She’ll ask for her stolen book, which is part of the Mother Jago investigation.

Mother Jago’s Book & Strange Tonic Recipe :

: To find her book, enter the Castle Ruins at the bottom southwest corner of the Casterfell Woods map. The book is inside the Castle Ruins area, near the ladder that leads into the underground caves of the castle. In the stone castle ruins, at the top of the ladder leading into the sacrificial caves, there’s a library with the stolen book and the Strange Tonic recipe.

The Strange Tonic Recipe requires Spores to craft — these are blue items you can take from open purple flowers in heavily infected areas. You’ll need the Blue Fingers perk unlocked to be able to harvest them.

How To Harvest Spores :

: The Blue Fingers perk is part of the Consumables Mastery Manual tree. Get a Consumables Mastery Manual from the locked bedroom in Wyndham Village Bakery. To get the key, go to Wyndham Garage at 35.5E, 79.2N. There’s a Bedroom Key that will get you inside.

The Strange Tonic gives you a brief buff to resistant infection. It also cures infection — but you’ll only need one. Drink the Strange Tonic to enter areas of blue infection smoke and survive. It takes much, much longer before you’ll be infected.

Take a Strange Tonic before entering the blue fog, then sprint down to the generator. Insert an Atomic Battery and the doors will open, clearing the upper level of Data Store Alpha. Only the bottom level with the storeroom locked door will remain poisoned. You’ll need plenty more Strange Tonic in the future, keep a stock of it handy for your final trek to the Power Plant.