Monster Hunter Wilds: How To Get Mandragora & Max Potions

Get the best potions in Monster Hunter Wilds — this is what to look out for.

Max Potions are essential in Monster Hunter Wilds. If you want to last long in fights against late-game monsters, you’re going to need a supply of Max Potions as soon as possible, and getting the ingredients isn’t easy. Mandragora are the rare material you’ll need to craft Max Potions and valuable buff items that are also basically required for all those post-game monsters. Even during the campaign, Max Potions can help you beat the odds and win when you’re playing solo.

Max Potions fully heal the player when used and briefly increase max health, extending your health bar and giving you a little more health in critical situations. Mandragora plants are absolutely required for Max Potions — you’ll also need these plants to make Might Pills and Adamant Pills. These are the best buff items in the game, greatly increasing your damage and defense respectively.

How To Find Mandragora

Mandragora is one of the rarest crafting materials in the game and can mostly be found in the overworld map by harvesting. We’ve searched a long time and found two spots that are relatively good for farming Mandragora — you can swap between maps and collect the nearby Mandragora to stock up for crafting.

Mandragora Locations : You can start farming in Windward Plains . Go to the Area 3 South Campsite and check your map for the location. Area 1 is also a good area to collect Mandragora. Scan the detailed map for locations.

: You can start farming in . Go to the South Campsite and check your map for the location. Wyveria is also a very good source of Mandragora. Wyveria is the last region (so far) and is packed with the most Mandragora.

Mandragora, like other materials, will appear on your detailed map while exploring a region. To easily find more, open the world map on each region and look for brown mushroom icons. This is where you’ll find Mandragora sprouts to pick. You can filter icons to make spotting these rare materials easier.

How To Craft Max Potions

Max Potions and Ancient Potions are the best healing items in the game. Max Potions refill your health to max and beyond, while the Ancient Potion refills both your health and stamina. You can only carry x2 Max Potions and x1 Ancient Potion — and both require Mandragora.

Max Potions are created with Catalyst + Mandragora .

are created with + . Catalyst is made by combining Bitter Bug Broth + Honey

Bitter Bug Broth is a common ingredient found by collecting Bitter Bugs, and Honey is a common material you can collect from bee hives in the environment. Both are easy to find and extremely common — both are required for basically every healing potion in the game.

Ancient Potions are trickier. You’ll need to combine Mandragora + Bitter Bug Broth to create Immunizer — an important ingredient for Might Pills and Adamant Pills.

Ancient Potions are created with Immunizer + Nourishing Extract

are created with + Immunizer is made by combining Mandragora + Bitter Bug Broth

is made by combining + Nourishing Extract is a rare material dropped by large monsters — you can get it from the four Guardian monsters (Seikret, Arkveld, Ebony Odogaron and Doshaguma) or from Zoh Shia.

All of the best potions and pills require Mandragora, so start stocking up as early as you can. You can purchase all these potions but crafting them yourself is way more efficient — and it isn’t so hard you can’ go out and farm a few materials when you’re not smashing giant monsters.