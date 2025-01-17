Hyper Light Breaker: How To Fix Fatal Error Crash

S

Some players are getting locked out of Hyper Light Breaker before they can even begin the game. The “Fatal Error!” crash message appears on PC right at launch — but there are ways to get around this error. If you’re experiencing the Fatal Error crash on Startup, here’s what the community recommends you do first.

The Fatal Error! crash (most likely) won’t continue for much longer, so if you’re willing to wait for a more permanent solution, the developers of Hyper Light Breaker should have their own fix up soon. If you don’t want to wait that long and want to start playing immediately with friends, here’s what you’ll want to do.

Fatal Error! | Crash Solutions Guide

When starting Hyper Light Breaker the game crashes and a white text box that reads “Fatal Error!” appears. This happens every time you attempt to launch the game. To get around this issue, you can try one fix that many other players have reported works — follow these steps:

Playing Offline Fix :

: Set Steam to Offline Mode before launching the game.

before launching the game. To do this, open Steam and select Steam from the upper-left corner of window.

from the upper-left corner of window. Next, select Go Offline… to switch to offline mode.

While offline, the Steamcloud can still be On so you won’t lose progress. This method is reported to stop the issue, but there’s still one major problem — you can’t play online with friends. Some players report a method that helps get them back online and others have confirmed it works.

Switch To Online Fix :

: Before starting Hyper Light Breaker, switch to Offline Mode . Follow the instructions above if you need more details.

. Follow the instructions above if you need more details. While in Offline Mode, launch Hyper Light Breaker. The game should start without the Fatal Error! crash.

crash. While the game is still on, press Alt+Tab to exit the game and return to Windows.

to exit the game and return to Windows. Select Steam and select Go Online… — you’ll reconnect to Steam.

and select — you’ll reconnect to Steam. Close the game and then launch again while online.

You should now be able to launch Hyper Light Breaker while in Online Mode and play with friends cooperatively. It’s a complicated process, but you should only have to do it once.

Hyper Light Breaker is available through Early Access on Steam — and it’s received mixed reviews for its ridiculously difficult learning curve. The game doesn’t even explain how to get healing. But, because it’s in Early Access, there’s still plenty of time to fix errors and make the game as good as it can be. Those mixed reviews aren’t just for the gameplay — they’re for bugs, errors and annoying crashes just like this. The developers have promised action and stated they’re working on patches right now. Hopefully the Fatal Error crash is one of those fixes coming very soon.