Hyper Scape Receives its First Update, Full Set of Patch Notes Detailed

Hyper Scape is Ubisoft’s entry into the Battle Royale scene and it comes with some good steam. The fans have been loving the game os far, and it seems that the developers have issued their first update for the game!

This update is more of a technical update as it does not include bug fixes of any sort, but rather changes made to guns, locations, and features in that vein. The developers took to Reddit to detail the latest update, which is pretty massive in terms of changes.

If you’re playing Hyper Scape and want to learn how the developers are balancing the game, you will definitely want to check out the full set of patch notes!

Check out the full set of patch notes as well as a little note from Ryan, one of the Hyper Scape Community Developers down below:

This patch does not include bug fixes, but please be aware we will soon have a status update on known issues. This update couldn’t have happened without the feedback we’ve gathered from Hyper Scape’s streamers, players, and viewers. Thank you, it is critical to allow us to improve the game, so keep it coming!

Patch Size: 182Mb

182Mb Estimated Deployment Time: July 6 @ 5:30 PM PT // 8:30 PM ET

July 6 @ 5:30 PM PT // 8:30 PM ET Estimated Downtime: Up to 30 minutes

WEAPONS

HEXFIRE

The Hexfire (aka Mini-gun, aka brrrrr!) was behaving in a much more dominant/all-purpose role than we witnessed in our own internal tests. The Time-to-kill (TTK) of the weapon is too fast if you add the benefit of a large magazine and firing stability. We want gameplay to be diverse, and so the Hexfire needs to become a less obvious choice vs. other weapons.

We are reducing the overall damage output of the weapon, but without seriously changing its core behavior & comfort for now. We will continue to monitor it moving forward.

Detailed changes:

Damage across Fusion levels decreased to 3/3/3/3/4, down from 4/4/4/4/5

Contextual movement Spread in Hip-fire (run, sprint & in-air states) has been slightly increased to reinforce difference with Ripper in term of mobility. Aim Down Sight (ADS) accuracy is unchanged.

SKYBREAKER

The Skybreaker’s success has broken our expectations. In our tests the Skybreaker was used as a slower but powerful/contextually great weapon. We’re pleased to see it used in fast airborne combat, but we believe it’s currently doing a bit too much damage compared to other weapons.

Only damage will be lowered, for now the gun behavior & blast radius are unchanged.

Detailed changes:

Damage across Fusion levels decreased to 40/46/52/58/64, down from 50/57/65/72/80

SALVO

Salvo has been used a lot, and raised many comments about its brutal efficiency indoors. Although we like its accessibility, it’s become a bit too much of a short-range, fire-and-forget weapon. For now, the proximity detonation will not be modified but we will lower its damage a bit.

The small damage reduction will be enough to prevent a 4-hit kill at full Fusion.

Detailed changes:

Damage across Fusion levels decreased to 22/22/22/22/28, down from 25/25/25/25/31

KOMODO

Komodo has seen some use but we feel it needs a little buff to be more of an option vs. Salvo or Ripper. We will adjust its damage based on the new values of Salvo.

Detailed changes:

Damage across Fusion levels increased to 22/22/22/22/28, up from 20/20/20/20/25

D-TAP

The first days of Technical Test have seen little usage of the D-Tap. The weapon’s auto-lock system works. However, we believe its damage output is a bit too low to make it interesting enough, so we are increasing the Rate of Fire, both in Hip-fire & ADS.

(Please note that in ADS the D-TAP already has a +15% faster RoF & an increased lock range compared to Hip-fire)

Detailed changes:

Rate of Fire in Hip-fire +10%

Rate of Fire in ADS +10%

HACKS

ARMOR

The Armor Hack did not have a dominant presence in our internal tests so far, which proves how useful this Technical Test with all of you has been. Armor has been heavily used in the previous days and generated a lot of discussion. We have seen players learning how to time their attacks to exploit its inherent weaknesses (while in armor you can’t shoot, you can’t use a hack, you can’t even break a barricade with melee). However, even so, the Armor remains a strong hack that we are changing to be less powerful. The fact that players have learned to use the cooldown “Fusion-reset” to double stack it (or even triple stack it) while wearing the Crown is amazing but we can’t let players get up to 24s of Armor non-stop during Showdown. Thor 👀

We are not changing the behavior for now, but we are modifying cooldown and duration to create more windows of opportunity when facing an armored contender.

Detailed changes:

Hack duration lowered to 6s, down from 8s

Cooldown across fusion increased to 14/13/12/11/9s, up from 12/11/10/9/7s

MINE

Dark Haze mode has shown more Mine usage compared to Crown Rush but we think it is still underused compared to other hacks. The Mine is currently a bit slow to react and managing to hit players reliably with it is harder than we expected.

Mine’s overall reactivity will be improved: Its trigger time will be shortened so it activates and starts chasing players sooner, and the Mine Projectile acceleration will be increased.

Detailed changes:

Hack trigger timer duration lowered to 0.5s, down from 1s

Projectile acceleration time to reach full speed has been strongly increased

Hyper Scape is now available on the PC platform. Have you been playing Ubisoft’s take on the epic Battle Royale genre? Let us know what you think of the game so far in the comments below!

source: Reddit