Combine Balatro & Pokémon With The Pokermon Mod

Balatro takes traditional Poker and twists it into a totally new form — but the modding community are taking Balatro even further. The wildest mod we’ve found so far combines Pokémon and Poker in one ridiculous package. You’ll be able to collect and evolve Pokémon cards to earn chips, and it all works perfectly with base Balatro. Learn more about one of the strangest mods we’ve seen in a long time and learn how to actually install it in the full guide below.

Pokermon by Inertsteak is the most elaborate Balatro mod available now — and while it doesn’t make the game easier like the mods listed on our modding guide here, it does offer a completely remixed experience with over 200 new Joker cards, themed after Pokémon. You can choose to play with the base game or with only the Pokémon Jokers added for a total conversion of the most addictive card builder of 2024. The modder even promises new card sets in the future — including Generation 2, fan-favorites, and challenges against Gym Leaders.

That’s all for the future, here’s where you can download the latest version of Pokermon.

Where To Download The Pokermon Mod

The latest version of Pokermon is available on Nexusmods.com. Here’s where to download.

Download from the Files tab on the Pokermon Mod page.

Find the manual download link here.

Balatro Mods are not supported by the Vortex Mod Loader on Nexus Mods, so installation can be a little tricky.

For more information or to report a bug, join the Pokermon Official Discord.

The Pokermon Nexus Mods description tab has more information for installation.

Pokermon has 200+ Pokémon-themed Joker cards — and they can be evolved for more powerful variants. You can play Pokermon with only Pokémon-themed cards or play with these cards in addition to the normal Balatro decks.

How To Install The Pokermon Mod

Before you can install Pokermon, you’ll need to use community tools that make modding Balatro possible.

1. Install Lovely Injector : Find on Github here.

: Find on Github here. Download Lovely Injector release v0.6.0 here.

v0.6.0 is required. Older versions may cause issues when attempting to instal Pokermon.

Once Lovely Injector is installed, you’ll need to get the latest version of Steammodded. Both of these programs may cause issues with your malware security — allow them to install.

Like Lovely Injector, Steammodded needs to be installed and working for Pokermon to function properly. Both of these programs may require some advanced steps to fully install, so follow the instructions on each download page carefully if you don’t know what to do.

3. Installing Pokermon : Download Pokermon from the links provided above. When the mod is finished downloading, you can follow this step.

: Download Pokermon from the links provided above. When the mod is finished downloading, you can follow this step. Create a new folder in the Balatro Mods folder named Pokermon .

folder named . Extract the Pokermon .zip file into Mods\Pokermon in the Balatro installation folder. Copy everything into the Pokermon mod folder.

All .zip file contents need to be inside the Pokermon folder in mods — not directly in Mods. For example, you’ll win the contents to look like this: Mods\Pokermon\contents. Only one folder between the Mod folder and the contents of the Zip file.

If you’ve done everything right, the Pokermon Mod will launch when you start Balatro. Most mods will overlap or over right each other, so you’re better off with just one mod at a time —