Balatro: What Does The Blank Voucher Do?

What does the most mysterious card in Balatro actually do?

In each shop in Balatro you’ll find Vouchers. These cards give the player permanent upgrades that last for the entire run — and you can unlock better Vouchers by fulfilling certain hidden conditions. The Blank Voucher is the most mysterious. The description simply reads “Does Nothing?” and it’s almost true. Buying a Blank Voucher for the first time really does nothing. It has no special or hidden effect. All it does do is slowly unlock a much better Voucher down the line. Here’s how the Blank Voucher works.

What Does The Blank Voucher Do?

The Blank Voucher is a strange, seemingly useless Voucher in Balatro. The Blank Voucher is one of 16 standard Vouchers that will appear in the shop between blinds. If all the Vouchers have been purchased in a run, only the Blank Voucher will appear in the shop.

The Blank Voucher costs $10 — and it has a secret function.

: The description states “Does Nothing?” Purchasing and redeeming the Blank Voucher 10 times will permanently unlock the Antimatter Voucher.

All Standard Vouchers can be upgraded into an Upgraded Voucher by completing a secret requirement. The Blank Voucher needs to be purchased 10 times to unlock the Antimatter Voucher.

: Adds +1 Joker slot to your current run. After unlocking the Antimatter Voucher, it will become available to purchase for an additional $10 in the shop. The Upgraded Card will only appear after purchasing the standard Blank Voucher in a run.

You can purchase a Voucher once per run, so you’ll need to accumulate 10 Blank Voucher redemptions across multiple runs. Once the Antimatter Voucher is permanently unlocked, there’s a chance it will appear after buying a Blank Voucher in your run. You’ll need both the Blank Voucher and the Antimatter Voucher to get the +1 Joker Slot effect.

All Vouchers Can Be Upgraded

The Blank Voucher isn’t the only Voucher with a secret upgrade. All 16 Vouchers can be upgraded into new card types by completing hidden requirements — and like the Blank Voucher, once the card is unlocked, you’ll find the upgraded card in the shop only after purchasing the standard card first.

are only restocked after a Boss Blind or by using a Voucher Tag. All Vouchers have a Standard and Upgraded version — the Upgraded version needs to be unlocked by fulfilling requirements before they have a chance to appear in the shop.

version needs to be unlocked by fulfilling requirements before they have a chance to appear in the shop. Once the Upgraded version is unlocked, the player needs to purchase Standard Voucher and the matching Upgraded Voucher has a chance to appear. Both Vouchers costs $10 in the shop.

So, to unlock the Blank Voucher’s upgraded Antimatter Voucher, you need to follow these steps.

Purchase and redeem the Blank Voucher 10 times across multiple runs.

across multiple runs. After redeeming the Blank Voucher for the 10th time, the Antimatter Voucher card will unlock.

If you start a new run, the Antimatter Voucher will only appear after purchasing the Blank Voucher.

That’s basically everything you need to know about unlocking the Antimatter Voucher. It all comes down to luck and a lot of persistence — if you keep playing, you’ll find 10 Blank Vouchers eventually.