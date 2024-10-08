Starfield: Shattered Space – How to Unlock All New Companions

An important part of any Bethesda RPG is the Companions that you can meet and bring on your journey and the Starfield: Shattered Space DLC expansion is now different. Along with a new planet and story to explore, there are also a few new Companions that you won’t want to miss. So allow us to show you where to find and how to unlock the new characters. This guide will show players how to unlock all of the new Companions in the Starfield: Shattered Space DLC.

How to Unlock All New Companions in Starfield: Shatted Space

The Shattered Space expansion introduces two new Companions for you to work alongside. Both of these characters are met while going through Main Story Quests and both can be killed during these missions. Doing so will, obviously, make it impossible to have them become Companions.

Tane Salavea

Tane Salavea first appears in the Main Story Mission, Conflict of Conviction, which tasks you with tracking down a missing member of House Vath’aal named Vaeric. Tane helps you with this mission and if he survives the ordeal, can be found at the Herald’s Rest bar. If you decide to kill Vaeric during the Quest, Tane is a bit upset but will eventually join you. He has very good steal abilities and is good with a Pistol so if you plan on having a quickdraw of a sidearm and staying low to the ground, Tane is your man.

Sahima Ka’dic

The first time you meet Sahima, she is being held hostage by violent Va’runn Zealots during the Zealous Overreach Quest. While this job starts with you being tasked to rescue Sahima and the other hostages taken by the Zealots, you will be offered during this Quest to turn your rescue mission into an assassination and eliminate the hostages instead of rescuing them. Don’t do this and make sure Sahima makes it out safe. She can be found after the mission is complete, she can be recruited at House Ka’dic. She is very good with tech and science abilities as well as Scoped weapons so if you need someone with some knowledge and a good sniper, get her in your ship.

Neither Tane of Sahima can be romanced so sorry for anyone who wants to find love on Va’runn’kai.

You now know how to find and unlock all of the new Companions added in the Starfield: Shattered Space DLC expansion. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides for Starfield: Shattered Space as well as other great games in the future.