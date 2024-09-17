15 Best NEW Upcoming Stealth Games of 2025

Are you looking for some new games that feature a stealth component? Look no further! These are some games we can’t wait to sneak around in. That said, don’t consider these games ranked in any particular order. We’re just excited to try these stealth games out when they release sometime in 2025.

#15 Ecumene Aztec

History is full of times when you wonder how certain people could get slaughtered without fighting back. What happened to the Aztec Culture was one such instance of history. But in Ecumene Aztec, you’ll have the chance to relive those times and attempt to rebel against the invading Spaniards.

You’ll become an Aztec warrior who was meant to be a sacrifice to their gods but now will be their great liberator. You’ll fight against the warriors from other cultures and, at times, your own brethren, all in the name of freedom.

How you fight them is up to you. Sneak attacks, traps, and close battles are all available to you through the gods’ training.

#14 Ferocious

What happens when you shipwreck on an island that is full of dangers, both modern and prehistoric? Well, you try and survive, obviously!

In Ferocious, those dangers are as advertised as mercenaries are all over the island, as are dinosaurs! So that’s where your stealth element comes into play, as you’ll need to be stealthy to escape the gaze and hearing of these creatures and humans. But don’t worry, you’ll get to load up and fight back against them too.

There’s also a mystery on the island that you’ll need to solve. So you might want to try and befriend some of the dinosaurs so you can get around easier and figure out what’s going on.

#13 NEO BERLIN 2087

In Neo Berlin, nothing is what it seems. Detective Nolan learned that the hard way when his police chief was murdered, and he sought the answers to his death. His only lead was the chief’s daughter, Natalie, and he thought that by finding her, he would get answers.

But the truth wasn’t anywhere close. Upon finding her, he learns that things are even more dangerous and twisted than expected, and now he has to navigate the city with Natalie in an attempt to flesh out the conspiracy at hand.

Can the two work together to find the truth? Or will the city’s darkness consume them?

#12 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Stealth isn’t something you associate with vampires, but in truth, it’s one of their greatest weapons. After all, they want to sneak up on their victims so they can drain them dry without them resisting, right?

In Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, stealth will be even more important as the vampires of Seattle are trying to deter a war with the humans, and yet, you still need to feed on them. As an Elder Vampire, you’ll work your way through vampire society and attempt to sway things in one direction or the other.

Will you choose the path to war? Or will you try and maintain the peace?

#11 The Lost Wild

The Lost Wild is an upcoming title that throws players into a prehistoric environment. What we know so far about the game is that players take the role of Saskia, an investigative reporter. Finding themselves stranded in an event where dinosaurs now roam the area, it’s a battle for survival. A glimmer of hope comes in the form of a mysterious voice from your radio.

But to reach safety, you’ll have to sneak around an area filled with dinosaurs. Study their movements and craft up items that will further aid you in either intimidating these massive beasts or causing a distraction to avoid further detection.

#10 Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days

As numerous zombie shows and films will tell you, being stealthy around zombies is vital for survival. After all, if you aren’t able to avoid them, you could find yourself going up against a horde of them, and that rarely ends well.

Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days takes place in Texas in the year 1980. A zombie swarm has descended upon the town, and few people are left alive. However, you are one of those people, and you want nothing more than to guide others to the safe zone just outside of town.

So, load up on supplies, be sneaky to avoid unnecessary confrontation, and get those people out of there!

#9 Carmen Sandiego

The journey of one Carmen Sandiego is curious to see unfold over time. After all, she used to be a notorious criminal that people were meant to find to see how clever they were. Then, she slowly got rebooted to become a thief with a conscious, and now is ready to take down the group that she used to lead in a past life!



In the upcoming title that syncs up with the Netflix series, you’ll play Carmen Sandiego for the first time and use her skills and wits to take down those within the group called VILE. If you succeed, justice will be served! Just remember, you’re a thief, so be sneaky about it.

#8 Den of Wolves

Heists, by definition, are best done when they’re accomplished stealthily. After all, if you can get away with the loot before anyone even knows what you’ve done or what you’ve stolen, then you’re better off.

Den of Wolves takes place in a tech-filled city where rival companies will do anything to get an advantage over their competitors. That includes hiring your group to steal things and letting you have free range on how to get the job done.

You’ll be able to pick the crew you desire and then choose the method you think is best for getting the loot. Be creative, be bold, just remember, you’re on the clock.

#7 Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

When your brother goes missing, your priority becomes finding him and getting him home safely. However, in Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream, you’ll find that the mission won’t be as easy as you’d hoped. For while the police are searching for him, you’ll discover through your own search that there are larger forces at play here, and it all ties back to the city of Erisholm.

To get through the red tape and figure out the truth, you’ll stealthily look for clues, get allies to assist you, and slowly unwind the conspiracies and mysteries that grip the town.

Why did your brother disappear? What will it take to get him back? You’ll have to play to find out.

#6 ILL

Not all stealth games are created equal, as some simply want you to be stealthy so you don’t get ripped limb from limb by the monsters that lurk around every corner. In ILL, you go to a small town to learn the truth about its residents.

However, the “truth” is that they’ve been turned into bloodthirsty monsters somehow, and they’re more than happy with killing you should you give them a chance.

One of the reasons you want to embrace stealth is because the game’s AI ensures that enemies adapt to what you do. It won’t be so simple to keep them down, so be smart with each strike you make.

#5 Militsioner

Life was supposed to be simple, and you’ve done nothing of note to warrant anything that would get the attention of the police. However, suddenly, you’re arrested for something you didn’t do and are told to leave town.

In Militsioner, your actions affect everything around you, and it invokes the potential wrath of the giant police officer who looms over your every move. The game embraces the idea of having multiple paths forward, including manipulating people to give you what you want or straight-up breaking the law to get what you need.

Build relationships to get by, but remember, you can also break those relationships if you push too hard.

#4 Jurassic Park: Survival

Do we really need to explain why you should be stealthy around genetically created dinosaurs that would happily kill you if given the chance? It should be kind of obvious, you know?



Regardless of that fact, Jurassic Park: Survival is truly a game about survival and being stealthy around dinosaurs. You play as an ExGen employee from the original movie who wasn’t able to get off the island with the main characters. Thus, you must wander the island and attempt to evade the dinosaurs that lurk around everywhere!



It’s true that not every species will want to kill you, but do you really want to take that chance?

#3 Little Nightmares III

Look, if you’re attempting to get away from monsters and survive an odd land full of them, why wouldn’t you try to be as stealthy as possible? That’s what we thought. In Little Nightmares III, you play Low & Alone, who are trapped in a place called Nowhere and have to work together to escape. Unlike past entries, the game is a true co-op title, so you won’t just be solving puzzles with your partner, you’ll be hiding with them, too.

Yet, if the game is to be believed, there may be a “greater danger” that is all around you, which makes it all the more imperative that you hide so you don’t get caught by it!

#2 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (PS5)

Yes, we’re talking about the PS5 version of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, as it was recently announced and further takes exclusives away from the Xbox. We’re sure many of you are saddened by that.

Anyway, the game takes place between the second and third movie and features Indiana Jones going on a journey across the world to find clues about an important historical artifact that could shape the fate of Europe!

While Indy is fine with using his fists and whip to get the edge over foes, you’ll also have to be stealthy to get the drop on enemies. After all, they have guns, and they hurt.

#1 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

When you think of most video games or even certain movie and TV genres, you think of the “stereotypical action hero or protagonist” who must blast his way through enemies to achieve his goal at any cost!

But in games like Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, it’s not just about the action. It’s about the stealth. You need to be able to sneak by enemies, infiltrate locations, and do whatever you need to so you can be “invisible” in their eyes.

Set within a new version of the Cold War, and with enemies everywhere, Naked Snake will be at the ultimate disadvantage. Or that’s what his enemies think, at least.