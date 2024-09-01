Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit- How to Unlock ALL 5 Endings

In Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit, a young boy named Oswald, after discovering a ball pit at his local pizza place takes him to 1985 when the shop was known as Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, is on a quest to save his kidnapped father who had been pulled into the pit by the infamous Spring Bonnie. As you solve puzzles in this 2D-pixel art adventure game while trying to avoid and outwit the all too familiar and terrifying animatronics that patrol the halls of Freddy’s Pizza, there are several different outcomes that you can experience. Some see a happy family reuniting while some see the story ending in a much more gruesome matter. There are 5 endings that you can achieve with each one coming with an Achievement while 3 of them have Star Ratings which you can track by looking at the stars that appear in the top right of the screen on the main menu. We will break down how to complete every single ending starting from the easiest to the hardest. As a note, we will be referring to the version of the Pizzaria in the present day as “Jeff’s Pizza” and the 1985 version as “Freddy’s Pizza.” With that said, this guide will show players how to unlock all 5 endings in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit.

See Ya, Dad (0-Star Ending)

This ending can be achieved as early as the Prologue chapter and can be done at any point during your playthrough while in Freddy’s Pizza, but it can only be done one time per save file. After Spring Bonnie attacks the party-goers, you can approach the front door of Freddy’s Pizza and interact with it. Do this twice and Oswald will leave the mayhem behind, scared and lost in 1985.

As we said, this can be done on any night even Night 5 just when you are moments away from rescuing Oswald’s dad. If you try to leave again while on the same save file, Oswald will just let you know that you already know what happens if you try that and won’t let you get this ending again. This will unlock the “See Ya, Dad” Achievement!

What Am I (0-Star Ending)

Now onto the endings that actually require you to make your way through all 5 nights and this one is one of the coolest conclusions even if it is a bad end and a 0-Star Rating. Progress through the game as normal. After you rescue the last girl in the Party Room on Night 5, you will be able to go into the vent in the back left of the room. By traveling through the vent, you will find a secret room where Oswald’s dad is held captive. Untying him will force you to hide in the vent as Spring Bonnie comes in and takes his father away. It’s time for the final showdown. Head back to the Ball Pit to find Spring Bonnie attacking Oswald’s dad. The monster will lunge at Oswald, prompting a Quick-Time Event.

Fail this QTE to get this ending. Oswald awakens on stage, all of the animatronics that had hunted him the last few nights now being friendly. Oswald is no longer Oswald, now just like all the suits that have tormented him the last week with no way to ever return home. This will unlock the “What Am I” Achievement.

Pit-y Party (1-Star Ending)

This is the first real ending though the outcome is still a bad one. Throughout the game, there are 5 Dad’s Items that can be discovered while exploring Freddy’s Pizza. Ignore these items and progress through the game normally. If you reach the fight between Oswald’s dad and Spring Bonnie without all of these items, then all you need to do is perform the QTE that was failed in the previous ending. Successfully completing the QTE will see Oswald save his dad as the two go back to Jeff’s Pizza through the Ball Pit. While he is able to save his dad, Spring Bonnie emerges from the Ball Pit and pulls Oswald back to 1985. The ending sees Oswald tied to a chair in the Party Room, the newest prisoner of the Pit and the Pizzeria. This will unlock the “Pit-y Party” Achievement.

Jeff? (2-Star Ending)

For this ending, you will need to find all 5 of your Dad’s Items as well as a secret sixth item that appears at the end of the game only if you have gotten all the other items. These items will first appear on specific nights and can be picked up at any point after they spawn.

Here is the list of all 5 Dad Items:

Dad’s Wallet – Able to be acquired on Night 1, you will find this item near the fuse box behind the stage curtain in the Backstage area.

Photo of Oswald – This is found in the Storage room between the Arcade and Security rooms. You will find this item next to the stack of gifts in the back left corner of the room. You will gain access to this room for the first time after the Prologue is on Night 2.

Family Vacation Photo – When you gain access to the Kitchen on Night 3 this item is found found right next to the pizza oven.

Dad’s Nametag – Found in the Storage room starting on Night 4. Look in the bottom right corner of the room to find this item.

Dad’s Wedding Ring – This final item is also found on Night 4 as this is the first night that you are able to enter the Security room. Once in the room, you will find the ring on the ground next to the scared girl at the right end of the room.

With all of these items now acquired, progress through the story normally until you enter the Party Room and rescue the last girl. When you finish your dialogue with her, she will drop a Strange Photo of two men on the ground. You must make sure you pick this up or you will still just get the Pit-y Party ending even with all of Dad’s Items. Now just get through the rest of the game, succeed at the QTE near the Ball Pit and as Oswald and his dad make their way back into the pit, the photo of the two men is dropped on the ground, distracting Spring Bonnie. Once on the other side, Spring Bonnie once again emerges, biting Oswald in the arm before the young boy punches the monster into the ropes surrounding the pit, entangling and strangling them to death. With that, the father and son are freed and go home. It isn’t all sunshine and rainbows, however, as our favorite pizzeria owner, Jeff, discovers the creature and suffers one last jumpscare as he is the game’s final victim. This will unlock the “Jeff?” Achievement.

Family Fun Night (3-Star Ending)

The final ending requires a combination of completing a few of the steps that we discussed in the 2-Star Ending while also having several other secrets that are so esoteric and hidden that they are probably the reason you are watching this very video. The easiest way to describe what you need to do is to fill out the final page of the Sketchbook Gabrielle gives Oswald at school during Day 2. This Sketchbook is extremely useful since it tells you how to deal with all of the animatronics you battle at Freddy’s, but if you look at the very last page, there are 3 outlines and a full blank page for you to fill in. You will need to do this as well as complete 3 ultra-secret minigames while also finding all of Dad’s Items and the Strange Photo. So, let’s get into how to do all of that.

The first thing you will need to do is repair all 10 Arcade Machines in Jeff’s Pizza. This can be done by tracking down the 10 parts scattered all across town with most of them appearing as early as Night 1. You can find a full guide covering how to get each Arcade Part in more detail here.

The very first Arcade Part you can come across is the Weight Resistance Mechanism located in the Basement of Oswald’s House. You will start every Day and Night at Oswald’s House so you will have a lot of opportunities to get this part. This will repair the “Heftin’ With Helpules” weightlifting game that is 4 machines to the right of the Skeeball machine. Next is the Space Age Speaker which is in the Arcade of Jeff’s Pizza right next to the machine at the right end of the room. You can use this to fix the “Fast Food Invaders” game which is two machines to the left of “Heftin’ With Helpules.”

Head down to the Party Hallway in Jeff’s Pizza to find the Control Panel on the long purple table. This will restore power to the “Collect the Hats” machine which can be found directly to the right of the Prize Machine in the center of the Arcade. Back in the Party Hallway, find the trashcan to the right of the purple table and right next to the door that leads to storage. Interacting with it will reward you with the Power Supply. This powers the Frogger-like “Deliver the Pizza” game found directly to the right of Skeeball at the left end of the row of machines. Head into the Storage of Jeff’s Pizza to find the Electron Gun on the shelf next to a pile of stacked TVs. This will fix the “Shoot the Space Balloons” between the Frogger and Space Invaders cabinets.

At this point, get into the Ball Pit and enter Freddy’s Pizza. In the Ball Pit room is where you will find Wooden Balls which can be used to fix the Skeeball machine. Before heading back to Jeff’s, progress through the Night until you are tasked with getting a screwdriver. This will force you to go back to the present day. This works in your favor as the task you need to complete to get this screwdriver takes you to the final item available from the very first night: The Puzzle Matrix. This item isn’t found in Jeff’s Pizza and is instead located at The Mill. You can visit this location before even traveling to Jeff’s Pizza to get this item extra early but there is no reason to as Jeff will send you to The Mill to take out the trash as a trade for the key to the Basement. You will find this part resting against the trashcan to the left of where you put the trash. Bring this to the very last machine all the way on the right of the Arcade and use it to repair the Sliding Puzzle machine. Take the Basement Key from Jeff after throwing out the trash and make your way into the Ball Pit and to Freddy’s Pizza. Go to the Basement, which is very dark. Resting against one of the broken machines stored down here, you will find the Token Slot. Bring this back to the Arcade in Jeff’s Pizza and use it on the “Rescue the Kids” next to the Prize machine.

That is all 8 Arcade Parts you can get on Night 1. I know, we are barely into a playthrough and we are already almost done. The next item does have a limited window that you can get it so make sure you don’t miss it. When you gain access to the School on Day 2, you can go into Classroom 2 to find the Voucher Validator sitting near the front row of seats. If you don’t get this on Day 2, don’t worry. You’re forced to go into Classroom 2 on Day 3 and will find this item next to the Keys you need to pick up to progress. It is basically unmissable. This will repair the Prize Machine found in the center of the machine which is where you can trade Vouchers for Prizes, something that will be very important to getting the 3-Star Ending. The final Arcade part is found in the Dining Area of Freddy’s Pizza starting on Night 3. Go to the far left end of the room and you will find this item next to the door that leads to the entrance and next to the Foxy’s closed curtain. This can be brought to the Ticket Eater in the back left corner of the Arcade to the left of Skeeball. By bringing 20 Tickets to this machine, you can get a Voucher to use at the Prize Machine.

With all of that complete, a scene will play where Jeff thanks Oswald for fixing all the games and voices his want to really rebuild the pizzeria into something special. As a reward, he gives you a 75¢ off coupon. While a bit cheap, you will need this item to get the 3-Star Ending and can now see it on the empty final page of the Sketchbook.

This is the point where as I did research for this ending by going through other players’ experiences on YouTube and Reddit, there appears to be some discrepancies on what exactly is required. Across 5 playthroughs attempting this ending, I have found that in addition you fixing the machines you must also play every single one of them. You need to play some Arcade games to get an item to progress through Night 4 but in a playthrough where I only played Skeeball and completed all other requirements, I only received the 2-Star Ending. There is also some confusion about how much of each game you need to play. Some say you need to get a certain score or unlock the Alternative Music Tracks by hitting a point threshold on certain games. This is not true as even after achieving the True Ending 3 times, there are still Tracks I haven’t unlocked. There is also a secret 6th Hat in the “Collect the Hats” game that can be reached by going out of bounds by walking into the wall on the middle platform on the left. Some say getting this item is required, but I have never collected it and have gotten the True Ending. From my testing, the only thing required that you do with these Arcade games is play them once and not even to completion. I have found that all you need to do is enter each Arcade game at least once and you can then immediately back out without even really playing the game and you will be able to get the 3-Star Ending.

If you have found yourself just entering the games, immediately backing out, and not getting the True Ending, I suggest actually playing and getting Tickets from each game just to make sure but that wasn’t required for our playthrough. With the machines now fixed, let’s start getting Tickets and fill those outlines in the Sketchbook.

Playing each of these games will reward you with Tickets which can be traded for Vouchers. You will need to get a total of 5 Vouchers to get the required items and gain access to one of the secret minigames that must be completed to get the 3-Star Ending. This means you will need a total of 100 Tickets. When you get all the Tickets you need, trade them for Vouchers and then use 4 of them on the Prize Machine in either Jeff’s or Freddy’s Pizza but make sure not to spend that fifth Vouchers right away and hang on to it. The first reward you get is a retro Handheld Gaming Device which you can give to Jet at the Library on Day 4 to get Firecrackers to progress through Night 4. After getting this item, you must spend 3 more Vouchers to get Stickers of cartoon versions of the animatronics for the Sketchbook. These Stickers will fill in the outlines on the Sketchbook’s last page which means you are ready for the final steps.

Make your way to Night 5 and make sure you have all of Dad’s Items and the Strange Photo. From here, you will need to perform 3 secret tasks with each one bringing you to secret minigames related to the Fazbear Frights anthology series which Into the Pit is also a part of. The first one you should go do is unlock by using your fifth and final Voucher at the Prize Machine on Night 5 in Freddy’s Pizza. When you interact with the Prize Machine with a Voucher, you will play the “Pick Up Balloons” game where you must find 6 red balloons. Once you get all 6, go to the room right below the starting area and then go through the passage on the left side of the screen that used to be blocked by a red door. Once inside, you will give a dog all the balloons before being mauled by the animal. Make sure you do this minigame before going through the vent in the Party Room to save Oswald’s dad as after he is freed, the Prize Machine is knocked over and can no longer be interacted with.

The next one is found by pulling out your cellphone and calling “Mom.” This can be done by using the Contact List or by entering the number 555-5683. Doing this in Freddy’s Pizza on Night 5 will bring you to the “Grant Her Wish” minigame where you must bring body parts to the torso of a child to put them back together. Once you do this a few times, you will finish the minigame.

The final game is one that you would likely never discover on your own. Head to the Dining Area and look for the Candy Dispenser found right next to the door that leads to the Kitchen which has the “Employees Only” sign above it. Now interact with the Candy Dispenser 100 times. When this is done, you will brought to the final “Clean Up” minigame where you walk into a room and pick up 5 items. Keep doing this until you enter a room with only one item and pick it up. The character will start crying and the game will end.

With all of this done, now just progress to the end of the game as if you were going for the 2-Star Ending. Complete the QTE and you will see an extended version of the 2-Star Ending which features some added dialogue and a new shot of Oswald hugging his dad. Finally, an extra scene will play as Jeff’s Pizza has been built into a hotspot for the town as Oswald and his family enjoy pizza together. This will reward you 3 stars on the main menu and will unlock the “Family Fun Night” Achievement. Get this ending on the Nightmare Difficulty and you will also get the “Good Job, Sport” Achievement.

You now know how to get all 5 endings in Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit.