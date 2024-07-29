Zombies! They’re one of the most insane things that our minds have cooked up over the years, and that has led to numerous video games testing us to see if we could survive them should they ever show up! We’re looking at games that have some more survival elements attached to the gameplay. So it’s not just surviving the dead but keeping some vitals in check or building up bases.

Just as a note, these aren’t in any order, as it’s just about us showcasing some zombie madness! So, allow us to show you the best zombie survival PC games!

#10 How To Survive

How To Survive is an action-adventure survival game that throws you into a zombie-filled archipelago. Surviving here will not be easy as you seek resources to keep your vitals up. To make matters worse, you are gathering food and water along with fighting off the undead’s hordes.

Fortunately, you will have a few characters to play as. Likewise, there is a cooperative game mode so you and a friend can work together to make it off the island without becoming just another mindless victim. This game has had pretty solid reviews, but if you find yourself craving a little more, a follow-up title, How To Survive 2, was released as well.

#9 The Last Stand: Aftermath

The Last Stand: Aftermath is a unique game I think you’ll enjoy playing. This game features a typical setting where the undead overrun the world. You’ll have to fight them off, gather supplies, and attempt to craft weapons or helpful gear to keep your protagonist going.

However, you’re already infected. This gameplay is all about keeping your vitals up as long as possible. Whether you get taken down by an infected or the infection runs its course, you’ll eventually die off. But that’s when you’ll step into another survivor with all the perks and upgrades you’ve unlocked in the previous run.

#8 The Forest

Okay, we know The Forest is not a zombie game. It’s technically cannibals that we’re fighting off, but it would feel amiss not to feature this one on the list. Also this is about as close to being a zombie without actually being a zombie. Players are essentially survivors of a plane crash, and they have to survive by living off the land. That means gathering food, building a shelter, and crafting useful tools and weapons.

You soon find that you’re not the only thing living in this forest. Instead, there is a mutated group of cannibals. It’s a battle to keep your vitals in check, your base sturdy, and the locals well away from you. If you don’t mind this game not necessarily featuring zombies, you might have some fun here, along with its sequel, Sons of the Forest.

#7 DayZ

Oh, you want a different open-world zombie experience? Sure, we can get you that. DayZ, the game, not the movie, will put you in a Russian area that is surrounded and infested with zombies. Once you drop into the game, you and 59 other players will fight for survival. Whether you fight one another is entirely up to you, as you can choose to work together to try and stave off the death that awaits.

With plenty of area to cover, you’ll need to both be mindful of what’s out there, while also trying to find things to help you survive.

Survival is a multi-step process here, so don’t mess it up!

#6 State of Decay 2

With the third game in the series confirmed to be on its way, now is the perfect time to try out State Of Decay 2 to see what you’re in for.

The game isn’t just about survival; it’s about surviving in a community. You’ll be the head of a group that is trying to have a home within a zombie-filled nightmare world, and all the choices you make will determine whether you do that or not.

You’ll need to build up your home, fill it with supplies, and send out members to try and get more. Just remember, every time someone dies, it’s for good. So, choose wisely on what you do. It might not be as strict with some vitals like others on the list, but its a game well worth mentioning.

#5 SCUM

Oh, you want a “fun twist” on the zombie genre? Okay, SCUM has you covered on that front. This game has you on a “prisoner island” where you are set free to try and survive. The twist is that all of this is broadcast to the world because you’re technically on an entertainment show!

That means that everything on this island is trying to kill you! There are variations of zombies out there, alongside mechs, other prisoners, and the very island itself! To survive and beat this “game,” you’ll need to take good care of yourself! Monitor how your body is doing, eat and heal whenever you can, and don’t let this twisted “show” end with your death!

#4 Humanitz

If you are someone who wants a few partners to watch your back in a post-apocalyptic world, check out Humanitz.In this twisted alternate future, zombies have wiped out almost all of humanity. The few pockets of it that are left are vying for survival and attempting to settle the score.

You can play with up to three of your friends and take on challenges of all kinds as you go through a harsh world full of dangers. The “Zeeks,” as they are called here, come in many forms, and you’ll have to adapt to them if you wish for your group to survive.

Can you put humanity back on top?

#3 SurrounDead

In SurrounDead, you’ll be put in a world where humanity has basically given up on trying to recapture what it lost and is only focused on survival. The good news is that you’ll have the chance to do whatever you want in this world to make it to the next day.

You can roam around the world and attempt to make safe areas for yourself, or, you can head into the wilds of the world and see if it’s safer out there.

A few groups of survivors do remain, as do other players that you can interact with. What you do in this world is up to you, so see if you can make your existence worthwhile.

#2 Project Zomboid

If you want something a bit more “small scale,” yet still is a challenge, then Project Zomboid is the game you want to try out. The title is all about two towns that are facing an ever-present zombie horde! Your job is to take things one day at a time, loot various buildings around you for supplies to survive what’s coming, then, hunker down and wait for the horde to come.

In this title, death is inevitable, but if you’re lucky, smart, and plan ahead, you can make the death take a while. So, jump in and see how long you last! Then, die and start again!

#1 7 Days To Die

Here is a really big game for people to truly sink their teeth into! 7 Days To Die is a massive open-world survival title that is all about living in a madness-filled zombie world with millions of other players and seeing what you do in it.

You can choose to work with other players or struggle on your own, the choice is entirely yours. You’ll need to scavenge for supplies, make decisions on how you’ll live, and kill everything you don’t consider a friend. In this world, that’s a pretty long list.

The game has been growing for some time, so you don’t want to miss out on all it has inside!