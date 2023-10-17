Top 21 Upcoming Zombie Games of 2024

Look, zombies are a key part of pop culture, and video games are an excellent platform for them to be shown off as these games will showcase.

#21 Wanderlost

Wanderlost is a much more “homey” game than the others that we’ve talked about on this list. Because in it, you play as a person who is just trying to survive the apocalypse world they now live in by building their home, collecting supplies, and just living their best life.

Don’t get us wrong, there are zombies in the game, they line the woods and you’ll need to be very careful around them. But, you’ll also be able to go hunting and fishing, exploring, doing some farming, and yes, fighting off zombies.

So jump into Wanderlost and get a glimpse of what it’s like to possibly live in a post-apocalyptic world.

#20 The House of the Dead 2: Remake

How about now we go back in time to a much simpler age of killing zombies. We’re talking about the arcade video games that helped make people better zombie killers. One of the best of them was The House of the Dead series, which was a on-rails shooter that had you killing zombies left and right and up and down.

Now, there’s going to be a The House of the Dead 2: Remake, which promises to not just go and improve the graphics, but enhance the overall experience. So if you played the original on arcade, this game is definitely one to pay attention to.

#19 Night of the Dead

Going off the title, this game’s story needs no introduction, but we’ll give you it anyway. Players take control of Lucy, who wakes up from a human experiment and gets trapped in a city covered with zombies. Every night, Lucy will need to survive wave after wave of these zombies, while also communicating with a group of survivors that are key to escaping this isolated area. A game that emphasizes exploration, building fortresses, crafting several items and weapons, and solving various clues to help you along the way. Like every good survival game, success in Night of the Dead depends on the time you put into it, so make sure you utilize all the minutes that you have. So far this game has been in early access but we might see the full launch in 2024.

#18 John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando

Next up, we’re going to something with zombies, or at the very least zombie-like monsters, via John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando. While not a direct adaptation of the movie, the original, or the remake version, the game will still have you tangling with the Sludge God and his minions.

In this case, you’ll team up with friends to handle the threats that have emerged from the Earth’s core and attempt to return them from whence they came!

The challenges will be fierce, so you’ll need to constantly upgrade your weapons and abilities to take on the threats. Do you have what it takes to be a true commando?

#17 Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days

The next entry in the series, Into The Dead: Our Darkest Days, seeks to expand everything that went down in the first two games so that players can be happy and new innovations can be had. For example, those who played the first game remember there was no story mode. However, one was added to the sequel. With the third game, it appears that several characters will be the focus as you attempt to survive the zombies that come for you.

Players can also expect another large array of weapons to use to take out the undead and ensure they don’t join their ranks. Sounds like fun, doesn’t it?

#16 Plants vs. Zombies 3

You could easily argue that this franchise is easily one of the most insane to ever be created. After all, the entire concept is about putting plants against zombies and seeing who would win. But the tower defense style of gameplay, mixed with unique kinds of zombies and plants to contend with, has made the franchise an insane hit.

To that end, Plants vs. Zombies 3 will attempt to take the gameplay to the next level. EA has confirmed that you’ll return to Neighborville and attempt to defeat the zombie hordes with familiar faces and new plants at your disposal. So, can you save the neighborhood once again?

#15 The Walking Dead: Betrayal

The Walking Dead: Betrayal is a unique twist on the franchise by having players team up with seven others to form a party trying to survive an oncoming zombie horde.

The problem? Traitors are within their ranks, and their sole purpose is to sabotage the group and ensure that the walkers slowly pick them off.

You’ll need to have eyes on the back of your head to sus out the traitors or be creative as you sabotage everyone else without drawing attention. Which side will survive?

#14 Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle

One of the “cardinal sins” of a zombie-style movie is going alone into a place that surely has monsters but thinking you can make it out alive. Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a prequel to a certain hit title and features you as a special agent heading into a special research center. But what’s so “special” about it? Oh, you’ll find out soon enough.

Thankfully, your group in Hades has equipped you with special weapons to take on any threat, which is good because you’ll NEED them to fight off the terrors while you attempt to learn the truth of what happened in this facility.

Do you think you can survive what’s coming? In 2024 you’ll be able to try your best on the Nintendo Switch platform.

#13 Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

If you wonder what would happen if another nuclear blast affected the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, you’ll find out in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The game takes place years after the second nuclear explosion and reveals that things haven’t improved.

There are still plenty of mutants and other monsters that lurk within the radioactive zone. However, because of the rare items and valuables within the zone, Stalkers like you are ready to venture in and get rich.

Or perhaps you’ll go inside to see what really happened and learn the truth behind the whole place. A non-linear action-packed adventure awaits!

#12 Synced: Off Planet

Here’s another title where you’re technically not facing zombies, but you’re getting to face something of that nature.

In this version of a post-apocalyptic future, nanotechnology has become so rampant that there are monsters born of them known as Nanos. They exist inside of a certain zone that people like you go through to do your job. You’ll team up with other players to head into the exclusion zone to fight them off. But be warned, you’ll sometimes go up against other players, too.

With multiple areas to fight in, modes to try out, and more, you’ll have plenty to do as you fight for your life. In 2024 we should finally see this game land on console platforms.

#11 Nakwon: Last Paradise

You’ll see a couple of games set in Korea on this list, but this first one is set in modern times to give you a slight edge while also giving you plenty of places to die.

Nakwon: Last Paradise will put you in Seoul, Korea, during the zombie apocalypse. Guns aren’t easy to come by, so you’ll need to work your way around the city and use what you can when you can so you can survive and make it to the next location.

The game is PvPvE, which means the zombies aren’t your only threat. You’ll need to trust sparingly and think wisely if you wish to make it.

#10 Showa American Story

In Showa American Story, the future isn’t what you’d expect. The game brings you to a version of the United States, where Japan has bought much of its land and immigrated many of its people there. Things quickly fuse to create a new version of the country.

Then, everything goes wrong. You play a young girl who wakes up after a certain amount of time and finds zombies and monsters everywhere. She must travel this new version of the USA and figure out the truth. What happened here? Where are all the people? Why was she asleep when everything went down? Those questions and more await you!

#9 Kingdom The Blood

Based on a hit Netflix series, Kingdom The Blood will put you in ancient Korea, where zombies and other monsters have overrun the kingdom, and you must take them down with your blade.

Unlike other zombie titles, these monsters aren’t slow-moving and methodical with their attacks. Instead, they’ll come fast and hard at you so that you only have a moment or so to reach. Strike fast and true to ensure that you stay alive, and they don’t.

The game has many layers to its battles, including being able to go up against other players to test your skills or getting a new gameplay mode after you beat the main campaign.

#8 Echoes of the Living

While many horror titles attempt to “reinvent the genre” in one form or another, some are willing to pay tribute to the past. Echoes of the Living is one such title. The game returns to the “fixed camera” style of gameplay that certain horror franchises made famous but ensures that the game has next-gen graphics, music, and controls.

You’ll play multiple characters inside a small town that has been consumed by a fog that has somehow turned people into zombies. They must learn the truth about their new situation while also trying to find out where their loved ones are in this madness.

#7 Projekt Z

During World War II, the Germans were dabbling in various projects to attempt to change the tide of the war. In Projekt Z, you’ll see one of the more supernatural versions of those goals. You’ll head to an island where German forces were attempting to not only create zombies but be able to control them.

You’ll take on missions that will start story arcs and battle the zombies and other threats the island offers. Craft weapons and materials at your base, so you’re never caught off guard.

Or you can head to the survival mode and see how long you last against the zombie threat! The choice is yours.

#6 No More Room in Hell 2

No More Room in Hell 2 is the sequel to the beloved mod and embraces all the first game did while expanding the world you must survive in.

The dead are everywhere, and you are a group of survivors trying to get to safety. Within your group of up to eight players, you must work together and overcome the zombie horde. The zombies are relentless, so cut loose on them to ensure they stay down.

Each map you go to will be randomized in some way, and you’ll search for weapons, ammo, and ways out so that you can live and not become part of the undead.

#5 Blight Survival

Zombie games typically take place in the modern day. You have various melee weapons and guns to take them out while scavenging for supplies. However, Blight Survival is changing things by giving players a medieval twist. Set in the 14th century, players are going through a medieval-style survival horror game. In this game, a new blight has swept in, allowing the dead to rise up and fight. A new war is approaching, leaving players fighting against the odds. Using armor and swords, you’ll have to venture through the lands taking out the undead. Fortunately, you’ll get some aid as this title will offer 4-player cooperative gameplay support when it does arrive in the marketplace.

#4 ILL

Let it be known that not all horror games are driven by violence. Some of them can have a deep story while you kill everything in sight. ILL puts you as someone sent to investigate the mysterious “happenings” of a small town. Specifically, the people have gone mad and turned into monsters.

As you navigate the town to learn the truth, you’ll face numerous horrors, all of which adapt to what you do and thus won’t be put down easily. You’ll sometimes need to break them apart piece by piece to put them down.

Use your weapons wisely and get the job done, or else you’re the one who “won’t feel well” by the end.

#3 Killing Floor 3

Look, we’ve shown you plenty of zombie games that have deep stories and the like within them, but there are many gamers out there who simply want to fight zombies and take them out brutally. For those who want that “simplified” style of play, get Killing Floor 3.

The “story” is that a corporation has created undead monsters known as Zeds and has partially taken over the world. However, there is a resistance fighting back. You’re part of that resistance and will team up with other players to take out the hordes of Zeds coming after you. Blast them to pieces and then move on to the next one until one side is done.

#2 Quantum Error

There’s a lot to get into with Quantum Error, not the least of which is a future where AI isn’t just prevalent; it’s in every person on the planet, and they can be “activated” or “deactivated” based on needs in their professions. So basically, everything humanity fears right now.

When a fire occurs at a research place where the AI creators do their work, you and your firefighting partner are sent in to see if anyone can be saved. But soon, you’re the one that needs saving. Dive into a “cosmic journey” and fight all sorts of monsters as you seek the truth behind what’s happening and attempt to endure the experience.

#1 State of Decay 3

We’re putting State of Decay 3 pretty low on this list for a very basic reason…we have no real clues as to what the game is going to be about. Remember, we got the reveal trailer for the game years ago, literally. So now, with no new updates, all gamers can do is try and guess what’s going to happen in it.

It does appear that there will be a co-op/multiplayer option based on some wording on their site. Also, you can bet there will be a lot of hard choices you’ll need to make in order to survive the world.

All we can do is wait for news to come and hope it’s of the good variety.