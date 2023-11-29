Diablo IV Could Have An Expansion Priced At $100

The buildup for Diablo IV’s release is arguably one of the most important times in Blizzard’s history. After the fallout from the third entry, especially the mobile entry, gamers wondered if Blizzard still “had it” and whether they could deliver the game that could revive the franchise and make them care about the struggles of these entities. To answer that, Blizzard put out an exceptional game at launch that had fans and critics raving, sending the title into a sales frenzy that made it the biggest Blizzard launch ever. However, since then, fans have noticed some “bad things” that the company has done, and a new survey states that things could get very pricey in the future.

Specifically, Blizzard hasn’t hidden that Diablo IV has microtransactions, especially in the PC version of the title, and gamers aren’t amused. It even led to a wave of review bombs to help show their displeasure. But then, Blizzard released a survey that got leaked online by some concerned gamers. One of them, which you can see below, highlights that the survey asks players whether they would be up for playing an expansion that costs more than $50. That wouldn’t be an odd question to ask if they also didn’t note that the expansion could also go up to $100!

Yes. Blizzard is considering releasing a DLC expansion that would cost FAR more than the original game, and many gamers are up in arms about this. To be fair to the survey, it also noted that the game’s expansion content would come with “other items” to help make the $100 price tag more “palatable,” but whether it’ll actually be that to gamers is a reach at best.

Developers have been saying for a while that the price of video games is ‘too low’ given the cost of development, with certain titles needing hundreds of millions of dollars to be created. However, that doesn’t mean that gamers have hundreds upon hundreds of dollars to spend to reach those “more reasonable prices.”

Plus, just looking at this from the Blizzard point of view, they have often made it clear that they’re out to get the gamers’ money any way they can. Their mobile title in this franchise is proof of that, and that doesn’t even talk about things like Overwatch 2.

At present, Blizzard has not confirmed that this will be happening with the expansion, but the fact that they were willing to address it during the survey speaks volumes.