Diablo 4 Is Free To Play On Steam From Today Until Next Week

You can cook more than turkeys for this Thanksgiving.

Diablo 4 is free to play on Steam for the Thanksgiving / Black Friday weekend.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Blizzard has made Diablo 4 free on Steam from today all the way until November 28 at 10 AM PT. In the off case that you have all the time in the world to play, you will be allowed to keep playing until you reach level 20. That won’t let you get that much in deep in the game, even if you are very good, but it will function as an extended demo before you decide to buy.

And if you are swayed into buying it, Diablo 4 is also 40 % off for that time. There are still different prices for the standard edition, digital deluxe edition, and ultimate edition, but they all have that 40 % discount. You will also want to know that the available DLC is not part of that sale.

As a reminder, Diablo 4 digital deluxe edition comes with:

Temptation Mount

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor

Diablo III Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet

Amalgam of Rage Mount, World of Warcraft

Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock

Meanwhile, the Diablo 4 ultimate edition comes with these items:

Wings of the Creator Emote

Temptation Mount

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor

Amalgam of Rage Mount, World of Warcraft

Diablo III Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet

Accelerated Battle Pass Unlock with 20 Tier Skips and cosmetic

If you aren’t interested in buying it now, you may still want to give it a try anyway. Your progress will be saved in the cloud, so you can go back to it anytime you finally decide to buy the game on Steam. You will be able to pick it up where you last left off.

While the game is a few months old, you may still find it worth your while to pick it up still. Blizzard announced its first expansion, called Vessel of Hatred. This is coming in late 2024. In the meantime, there will still be several seasons worth of content for gamers to play.

Diablo 4’s seasons aren’t really moving forward the story in a significant way, although we do see they are each getting their own little scenarios. They primarily exist to get Diablo players to keep playing, getting them to level up their characters, and encouraging making new characters as well.

Finally, lest we forget, Diablo 4 is Steam Deck verified. So you can rest assured that you can play it on the Steam Deck, or any other PC gaming handheld.