Quake 2 Remastered is finally here after oodles of rumours and years of speculation. Is it good? No – it’s bloody fantastic. ID’s legendary shooter has taken the world by storm, and it’s easy to see why. In terms of content, quality, and preservation, very few remasters even come close to matching it (if any).

The biggest surprise to come from this remaster, however, is the inclusion of Quake 2 64. This game has never seen a rerelease, and frankly, most people didn’t know the game ever existed. But what is Quake 2 64? Why is it such a big deal? Heck, why should you bother playing this long-forgotten relic?

Just A Port Of Quake 2?

It would be easy to assume Quake 2 64 was just a lesser port of Quake 2 that just so happened to land on the N64. That’s exactly what happened with Quake 1, so why expect anything different, right? Well, prepare to have your socks blown off with a quad damage-enhanced super shotgun – Quake 2 64 is a stand-alone entry with its own mechanics and campaign.

Quake 2 64 is not a port at all, it’s just burdened with an unfortunate name that likely had everyone and their nan ignoring it for the past 20+ years. Thanks to Nightdive, we all get a chance to remedy that error in judgement.

Changes In Quake 2 64

So aside from the whole new campaign, what does Quake 2 64 bring to the table? Well, firstly, a whole new set of mechanics. Quake 2 has an inventory system and massive interconnected levels that span multiple loading screens. There was nothing quite like Quake 2 when it was released, so it left an impression.

The N64 couldn’t replicate that because of its limited hardware. What we have instead is a series of short, action-packed levels that more closely resemble that of classic Doom or Quake, than Quake 2. They almost feel arcadey as you have clearly defined objectives that are split into bite-sized chunks.

Where a level in Quake 2 could take over an hour, you can be done with a level in Quake 2 64 in minutes. This is ideal for pickup and play action, and is perfectly suited to Steam Deck and Switch players. It is non-stop action from start to finish, and you could even complete the game in under two hours if you really pushed yourself.

The removal of the inventory system also changes Quake 2 64’s flow. Where previously you could bank items for the perfect time, items are immediately consumed. This allows for some clever placements and immediate rewards. Quad damage rampages are less player-driven and more planned power trips, which once again feeds into Quake 2 64’s classic, almost arcadey, vibes.

Finally, the music. Anyone who played Doom 64 or Doom on the PS1 will recognise the oppressive soundscape courtesy of Aubrey Hodges. This soundtrack is far closer to the feel of Quake 1, which again, makes Quake 2 64 feel very much like the sequel we never knew we had.

Some Negatives

Sadly, there are some negatives. Firstly, Quake 2 64 was always a gruelling challenge. Enemies come thick and fast, ammo is very scarce, and deaths will be plentiful. Quake 2 64 pulls no punches, and even with modernised controls, the game will kick your butt for daring to tackle it on anything above medium difficulty. Quake 2 has nothing on this, that’s for sure.

This also ties into one last thing – a lot was changed in the remaster. Enemy AI and even weapon balancing in Quake 2 64 were changed from the original Quake 2. The remaster removes all of that, which makes this a bit of a Shelluvian mishmash. We also think it imbalances the game somewhat as Quake 2 64 was difficult, but not ‘enemies dodging rockets and leaping across the room’ difficult.

What we have here is a great remaster of a game long forgotten. It’s not always faithful to the source, but that doesn’t detract too much from the experience. Quake 2 64 is actually our preferred way to play Quake 2 now, and we’ve run the campaign multiple times. It’s short, sweet, bone-crushing, and filled to the brim with gibs – just the way we like it.

That’s all we have on Quake 2 Remastered for now. Be sure to check out our other guides and lists for more Quake content.