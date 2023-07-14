BattleBit Remastered – Squad Leader Overview Guide

BattleBit Remastered isn't all about shooting guns and blowing up buildings - you need a component Squad Leader to pull everything together.

It’s easy to forget that BattleBit Remastered is a team effort and not a one-man band. Flying solo is bound to get you killed more often than not, and that kind of behaviour hurts your team’s overall performance. This can escalate if your actions put your team at risk when they are trying to save you.

To manage the rabble, you need a solid Squad Leader, a bonus class within the game that comes with a variety of powers you may not be aware of. If you land yourself the role of Squad Leader, it falls to you to try and get your Squad working together, and if possible, rally your entire team.

Communication Is Key

Getting wrapped up in the chaos of war tends to focus the mind towards tangible and immediate benefits. Things like weapons, mobility tricks, or durability. However, as a Squad Leader, your greatest strength is in your ability to communicate with your Squad – heck, your entire team potentially.

Everyone can chat in BattleBit Remastered, but only the Squad Leader can ping objectives and direct their Squad towards a common goal. Without guidance, Squads can often split up and become uncoordinated. Give them an objective, and things suddenly start coming together. Update your objectives frequently to keep up the momentum, and you are golden.

Squad Leaders can also talk to other Squad Leaders directly. This allows Squads to arrange joint operations and manage large-scale conflicts. This becomes vital in larger player counts, but even in 32v32, this feature can change the course of a battle.

Respawn Points

Squad Leaders can also spend Squad Points on the construction of Respawn Beacons. These powerful deployables allow your Squad to spawn directly to them, as opposed to a Squad Member or base.

A well-placed Respawn Beacon can allow a Squad and its members to return to the fight far quicker than usual. Use this to pressure objectives and secure ground. Once done, get rid of the Beacon and redeploy it near your next target. Simple.

Guns And Gadgets

Squad Leaders, despite all of their support-based abilities, can actually fight. They very much resembled the Assault, and mirror most of their Armour and Weapons. This makes Squad Leaders very capable combatants, although you want to try and avoid drawing too much attention to yourself. A dead Leader is a useless leader.

Since being based on the Assault, Squad Leaders also gain some great Gadgets, such as the Grappling Hook. This lets your Squad navigate the environment far easier, so make sure you are making the most of your kit. Naturally, the more knowledgeable you are when it comes to all things BattleBit Remastered, the more you can make use of this.

Bonus Gear

Finally, Squad Leaders come with a few extra gizmos to help them support their team. Namely, they come with extra Bandages and Grenades. The Bandages are the big winner here as this lets you revive fallen mates and get them back into the fight. When at all possible, try to revive your Medic first so they can restore the recently-revived back to full health.

That’s all we have on Battlebit for now. Be sure to check out our other lists and guides for more content.