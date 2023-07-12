Valorant: How to Play Premier Ignition Stage

Valorant patch 7.01 has introduced the Premier Ignition Stage. If you enjoy climbing the ladders in Ranked Play, this mode may be for you. After a successful beta earlier this year, you can now gather your squad and experience Valorant beyond Radiant.

The Premier Ignition Stage will provide you with more competition than Ranked Play. You can create or join a team and score points to qualify for Playoffs, having the chance to be one of the best teams in your division. Below, you’ll find all the details you need to know about how to participate in the upcoming Premier Ignition Stage.

How to register for Valorant Premier Ignition Stage

To register for Valorant Premier Ignition Stage, you’re required to enrol your team or join one during the enrolment period. Before you can begin playing, you need to verify your phone number and complete your Valorant ranked placements. The player who set up the team will then enrol your squad by selecting the zone in which you play. This will determine the servers you’ll compete on and your match schedule.

Speaking of the schedule, here are the key dates:

Enrollment period : Until July 20

: Until July 20 Weekly matches : July 20 to August 12

: July 20 to August 12 Playoff Tournament: August 13

As you play, your team will earn points and the more matches your team manages to win, the more points you will rack up. The number of points your team accumulates depends on whether or not you’ll make it to the Playoff stage. You’ll earn 100 points for each weekly match win and lose 25 points each weekly match loss. Its worth noting that no points are awarded during tournament matches.

Your team will be scheduled to play two matches every week and each match will have a pick and ban system. The Team Hub in-game contains all the details you need to know about your schedule, maps, and more.

Glory isn’t all you’ll get for playing in the Valorant Premier Ignition Stage. Everyone who takes part will be awarded an in-game title, along with a player card after competing in at least one match. Additionally, you’ll get a Premier Champion title and a Gun Buddy when you earn at least a 375 Premier Score. If your team are crowned the winners, you’ll get your hands on a unique player card.

That’s all you need to know about Valorant’s new Premier Ignition Stage. You never know, your team could really make a statement. Good luck out there!