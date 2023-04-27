Honkai: Star Rail Free Pulls and Gift Codes

Honkai: Star Rail perhaps exceeded all launch expectations. Following up with that success, HoYoVerse provided even more rewards for players.

One day after launch, Honkai: Star Rail is officially in full swing. HoYoVerse definitely perfected their methods through Genshin Impact, taking full advantage of limited time gift codes, livestream incentives, challenges, and giveaways. Some of these last longer than others, so make sure you check the dates on all official events.

Everything You Need to Know About Honkai: Star Rail | All Honkai: Star Rail Gift Codes & Launch Celebration Events

Gift Codes

HoYoVerse provided two new gift codes for all Trailblazers!

HSRVER10XEDLFE

50 Stellar Jade

10,000 Credits

STARRAILGIFT

50 Stellar Jade

2 Traveler’s Guide

5 Bottled Soda

10,000 Credits

You can redeem these using the Honkai: Star Rail redemption website. Make sure you’re logged in to your HoYoVerse account, then choose your server. You will not be able to redeem gift codes until you give your player character a nickname.

Claim Your Free Monthly Pulls

Like Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail has a secondary premium currency system in the form of Undying Embers. Think of these like Stardust from Genshin. Using the gacha system in either game will reward you with one of two secondary currencies, one being more valuable than the other. In Honkai: Star Rail, it’s Undying Embers and Undying Starlight.

The Embers Exchange portion of Honkai: Star Rail’s shop holds the monthly free pulls. If you have enough Undying Embers, you can exchange them for 5 Star Rail Special Passes and 5 Star Rail Passes. The former will work on Star Rail event banners while the latter will work on the permanent banner.

Despite launching in late April, the Embers Exchange already started its month-long countdown. As of writing, you have about four days to collect these free passes before they refresh for the month of May. With all of the launch bonuses and level up rewards available to you early in the game, you should have no problem claiming all 10 of your free pulls. And yes, you’ll be able to do all this and more while staying free-to-play!

Survey Rewards

HoYoVerse puts out a lot of surveys for players to complete, but the company tends to consider suggestions from players to improve the game. Though Honkai: Star Rail has barely been out for two days, HoYoVerse already released a survey link. Normally, completing the survey compensates the player with in-game currency, such as Mora for Genshin Impact.

However, HoYoVerse really incentivized this first survey. Any player who completes the survey will be rewarded with 50 Stellar Jade. Take your premium currency when you can get it. The survey should only take a few minutes to complete.

Version 1.0 Strategy Guides Contest

HoYoVerse put out a call to all Trailblazers for strategy guide submissions on HoYoLAB. Starting on April 27, 2023 at 10:00am (UTC+8), HoYoLAB users can create and submit any type of strategy guide. This includes character builds, event walkthroughs, or combat strategies. The full guidelines can be found on HoYoLAB. Prizes include Stellar Jades and merchandise.

Departure Festival

Finally, HoYoVerse will be livestreaming on April 30, 2023 at 7:30pm (UTC+8). The Honkai: Star Rail Departure Festival will feature a Stellaris Symphony. You can expect this to be like previous livestreams of Genshin Impact’s music. If you have time to check it out, these virtual concerts are always a fun time! You can find more details, as well as YouTube and Twitch links, from the official Honkai: Star Rail Twitter account.

On the day of the Departure Festival, HoYoVerse will distribute 10 Star Rail Special Passes. You’ll be able to use these on Seele’s limited banner.