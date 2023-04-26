All Honkai: Star Rail Gift Codes & Launch Celebration Events

Get hype, Trailblazers! After being in closed beta for almost a year, Honkai: Star Rail is finally available worldwide. Unlike HoYoVerse’s other endeavors, Honkai: Star Rail trades real time combat for a turn-based RPG. However, you’ll find plenty of similarities between Star Rail and Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact, mostly in how Types, Ultimates, and character building works.

As part of the launch celebration, HoYoVerse released three gift codes for Trailblazers to redeem! You can redeem the codes as soon as you get your player character from the tutorial. For any Genshin Impact players, you know the drill: use the codes as soon as possible because they never last for long!

Gift Codes

HSRGRANDOPEN1

100 Stellar Jade

50,000 Credits

HSRGRANDOPEN2

100 Stellar Jade

5 Traveler’s Guide

HSRGRANDOPEN3

100 Stellar Jade

5 Refined Aether

You can either redeem the codes through the HoYoVerse website or through the game itself. Currently, using the website is the fastest way to redeem the codes. However, you do need to play through enough of the tutorial in order to do so. Once you choose and nickname your player character, you’ll be able to download the gifts.

Before you redeem your codes on the website, make sure you’re logged into your HoYoVerse account. From there, simply choose your server and the website will populate the Character Nickname field. You’ll receive a confirmation screen, followed by the in-game mail shortly after.

Since HoYoVerse revealed these codes during the Version 1.0 launch stream, they will most likely do the same for future updates. HoYoVerse has used this strategy for Genshin Impact livestream updates as well.

Twitch Drops

Continuing with the celebration, HoYoVerse started a Twitch Drop event for streamers and their viewers. This will work like the Genshin Impact drops. After linking your Twitch account to Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll receive in-game rewards by watching any Star Rail streamers who have the drops turned on. This event will last from April 26th, 9:30 AM (GMT+8) to May 24th, 9:30 AM (GMT+8).

Twitter Giveaway

Make sure you’re following the Honkai: Star Rail Twitter account, because it’s been holding giveaways leading up to and through the launch of the game. Simply retweet the giveaway tweet with #HonkaiStarRail and pester your followers with your newest obsession. The entry period lasts until April 30.

TikTok Star Rail Challenge

Finally, HoYoVerse is closing it out with a TikTok Challenge. The event goes from now until May 20, 2023. The rules from the official event post are as follows:

1. Search for #StarRailChallenge on TikTok and head to the event page.

2. Participate in the event mission “Departure Overture” and complete missions such as downloading the game, following official accounts, and sharing the event page every day to receive Postmarks.

3. You can also receive Postmarks by participating in the event mission “Encounter the Astral Express” and post videos!

Don’t forget to add the event tag #StarRailChallenge when posting your videos!

4. Use Postmarks to get redemption codes for in-game rewards such as Stellar Jades, Traveler’s Guides, and credits in “Boons of Trailblaze.” Head into the game to exchange for rewards!